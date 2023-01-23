scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Smriti, Deepti, Richa, Renuka included in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2022

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) India’s left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana, off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Richa, and right-arm fast-bowler Renuka Singh Thakur were included in the ICC Women’s T20I team of the Year for 2022 captained by New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine, said cricket’s global governing body on Monday.

Other players in the ICC Women’s T20I team of the year 2022 include Australia opener Beth Mooney, all-rounders Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath, Pakistan’s off-spin all-rounder Nida Dar, left-arm spinners, England’s Sophie Ecclestone and Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera.

Smriti, the India vice-captain who is also nominated for ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, had a terrific 2022 with the bat, making 594 runs at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 133.48. She hit five half-centuries in 21 innings during the year, including one in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup at Bangladesh in October against Sri Lanka.

The unbeaten 51 off just 25 balls came in a run-chase of 66, with Smriti making more than 70 percent of the team’s runs. She also made two half-centuries in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, helping India to wins in both these games against Pakistan and England respectively. She finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the year in women’s T20Is.

Deepti took 29 wickets in the year, the joint-third-highest by any bowler in women’s T20Is in 2022. Averaging 18.55 with the ball, Deepti also bowled at an economy rate of just over six, while making 370 runs in the year with the bat.

She averaged 37 with the bat at a strike-rate of 136.02, considerably higher than her career strike rate of 106.39 in T20Is. Her 13 wickets in the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh made her the Player of the Tournament. She set the tone in the final against Sri Lanka, bowling a miserly spell of 4-0-7-0 after taking the new ball.

Richa was a standout player for India in T20Is in 2022. In 18 matches, she amassed 259 runs, smashing 13 sixes and showcasing incredible flair in the lower middle-order. Her best came at Brabourne Stadium in a home series against Australia when she smashed an unbeaten 40 in just 19 balls, an effort which went in vain.

Renuka, one of the nominees for the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for 2022, picked 22 wickets at an average of 23.95 and an economy rate of 6.50. She was a thorn in the side of Australia’s line-up in the seven T20I meetings across the year, taking eight wickets.

Her performances across the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup were superlative, picking 17 wickets in 11 matches, at an economy of just 5.21. Her best came against the Aussies in Birmingham, when she produced a stirring spell of 4/18 that included 16 dot balls.

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
Australian Open: Rublev downs Rune in five-set epic to sail into seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal
Next article
Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani comes together with Mame Khan for a folk-fusion ‘Chaudhary’
This May Also Interest You
News

Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani comes together with Mame Khan for a folk-fusion ‘Chaudhary’

Sports

Australian Open: Rublev downs Rune in five-set epic to sail into seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal

Technology

Why Musk hates alcohol but likes red wine in a fine glass

News

Ajay Devgn extends his wishes to Athiya, Rahul ahead of their wedding

News

'Bigg Boss 16': 'Lonely' Shalin requests housemates to nominate him

Sports

SA20: Roelof van der Merwe's energy is contagious, says Pragyan Ojha

News

Jackie Shroff’s gesture for Harsh Sikandar makes judges go emotional

News

Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'

Technology

Hit hard by Microsoft layoffs, Halo developer says franchise 'here to stay'

Technology

Over 9 in 10 Indian consumers want all-in-one platform for entertainment: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Teenage pregnancy in Philippines declines in past 5 yrs

News

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor in fun, fresh full of youth spirit

News

Jackie Shroff’s manjira to Bharti’s dance moves, ‘Li’l Champs’ finale is a treat

Technology

Australian cyberbullying hits concerning level: Official

Technology

AMD launches Ryzen 7020 series chips for mobile in India

Sports

It's a really united front within the group: Lanning on Gardner's criticism of January 26 match

Sports

I think Pegula is mentally rock solid: John McEnroe

News

Richa Chadha's next is based on true stories of Covid second wave

Technology

Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display tech

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran thanks Akshay Kumar for making his first Hindi foray ‘Selfiee’ possible

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US