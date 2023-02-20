scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sneha looking to add more silverware as Vani, Amandeep start favourites

By News Bureau

Kolkata, Feb 20 (IANS) Sneha Singh, after claiming the breakthrough win last week in the third leg, will look forward to building on that as she tees off in the fourth leg of the WPG Tour at the Tollygunge Club.

A week ago Sneha won the third leg at the neighbouring Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

The fourth leg of the 2023 season will see 32 players and carry a purse of INR 10 lakh.

Sneha has been paired with Vani Kapoor, who is making only her second start this season. Vani was second in the second leg at the BPGC and has since then been working on her game, getting ready for the busy season ahead on the Ladies European Tour.

Amandeep Drall, who dropped down and finished tied sixth last week, was tied third in the second leg. She will surely be looking at a better finish and a crack at her first title in 2023.

Both Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall are slated to play on the Ladies European Tour event, the Joburg Ladies Open in the first week of March.

Seher Atwal, who despite having earned her card on the LET, is waiting to get her first start on the LET and in the meantime continues to play on the Hero WPGT. Seher will be paired with Trimann Saluja and Lakhmehar Pardesi. Seher, winner of the first leg, was tied for fourth last week.

Among the youngsters to watch out for is Jasmine Shekar, who had a great week at RCGC where she gave Sneha a run for her money. The teenaged Jasmine seemed set for a maiden win but succumbed to pressure and fell into a tie which she lost in the third play-off to Sneha. The experience will stand the 18-year-old Bengaluru girl in good stead.

Two other players hoping to get some results and move upwards on the pro circuit are the experienced Neha Tripathi and Astha Madan.

There are six amateurs in the field, Smriti Bhargav, Lavanya Jadon, Anaahat Bindra, Rishika Muralidhar, Janneya Dasanniee and Aashera Sethi.

–IANS

cs/bsk

Previous article
Saanvi Talwar returns to TV after 3 years with ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’
Next article
Fame hasn't gone to my head, says Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli after Road To UFC final triumph
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)

Sports

Strandja Memorial boxing: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start

Technology

1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find Covid's possible long-term effects on heart health in autopsies

News

Hashneen Chauhan recalls being cheated by people in initial years of acting career

Sports

Women's T20 WC: India have been very scratchy, need to put up best performance in semis, says Mithali

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India bags two gold medals on Day-2

News

Himanshi Parashar on shooting for 'Teri Meri Doriyaan' wedding scene

Health & Lifestyle

Newborn declared dead by hospital found alive after hrs, alleges family

News

5 reasons why ‘Rabia and Olivia’ is a must watch

Technology

Tepid start for India Inc in 2023, overall deal activity down 41%

Technology

Don't fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

Technology

Insta restores Pornhub account 'in error' for few hours, shuts down again

Sports

U-21 women's hockey league: Second win for Pritam Siwach foundation

News

Horror flick 'Prey for the Devil' to release on Feb 24 on Liongate

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Goa to host final on March 18

Sports

Fame hasn't gone to my head, says Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli after Road To UFC final triumph

News

Saanvi Talwar returns to TV after 3 years with ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’

Lyrics

Bholaa – Nazar Lag Jayegi Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US