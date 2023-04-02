scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Spain Masters 2023: Sindhu loses to Gregoria Tunjung in final

By News Bureau

Madrid, April 2 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu fell short of the Madrid Spain Masters badminton 2023 women’s singles title following an 8-21, 8-21 loss to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final, here on Sunday.

For Sindhu, the world No. 11 in the badminton rankings and second seed at the tournament, it was her first final appearance of the year.

Heading into the BWF Super 300 tournament in Madrid, the 27-year old Indian had failed to progress beyond the second stage in any of the BWF World Tour 2023 tournaments she participated in.

Up against world No. 12 Tunjung, who stunned top seed and former Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the semi-finals, Sindhu made a slow start and committed a couple of unforced errors, allowing her opponent the upper hand in the early exchanges.

The 23-year-old Indonesian shuttler, chasing her maiden BWF World Tour title, took full advantage of Sindhu’s lapses and showcased some fantastic badminton of her own to take the opening game with ease.

Once the two players returned to the court for the second game, Tunjung, who has been in a rich vein of form lately, continued to dictate the tempo of the match. She outclassed the Indian badminton player with her fantastic shot selection and clever shuttle placement.

Despite her best efforts, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, could do little to stop Gregoria Mariska Tunjung’s rampage as the Indonesian sealed the final in just 28 minutes to win her maiden World Tour tournament.

It was Tunjung’s first win over Sindhu in eight head-to-head meetings.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Keralite nurse in Dubai turns saviour for hundreds of stranded people
Next article
Covid was spreading in Germany in December 2019: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid was spreading in Germany in December 2019: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Keralite nurse in Dubai turns saviour for hundreds of stranded people

Health & Lifestyle

Gigi thanks under-fire Varun for making her 'Bollywood dreams come true'

News

Sonali Bendre: I made sure I never let go of any opportunities that came my way

Technology

NYT loses Twitter Blue badge, Koo founder invites it to join platform

Sports

IPL 2023: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson fifties power Rajasthan Royals to 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid for third time

Technology

Scientists record flattest explosion ever seen in space

Technology

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over delay in data protection bill

Sports

IPL 2023: Our fielding after first four overs was really sloppy, admits Ricky Ponting

Sports

IPL 2023: Must applaud Mark Wood's plans and the way he got Prithvi Shaw out, says Parthiv Patel

News

Zaan Khan: I don't skip even a single day of fasting during Ramadan

Technology

SL President requests India's help to integrate IT in country's civil service

News

Are wedding bells ringing for Badshah and Isha Rikhi?

Technology

Can psychosocial factors raise long Covid risk?

Technology

Google faces $4.2 billion advertising lawsuit

Technology

Google to cut free snacks & workout classes for employees: Report

Sports

RCB vs MI match at M. Chinnaswamy will be the biggest match of IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US