scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Spain's Sevilla FC launch an India-based documentary with an episode on cricketer Dinesh Karthik

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Spanish La Liga football club, Sevilla FC on Monday launched their flagship documentary ‘Never Surrender’ in the country with India as one of its strong points. The documentary series includes an episode on former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

The India-themed ‘Never surrender’ documentary, which sums up the Sevilla FC mentality, tells five powerful stories of Indian sport that the club hopes will inspire people and live up to the motto that the club tries to spread around the world, both on and off the field.

The International Strategic Plan that the club is carrying out has India as one of its strong points and thus is working with two top-level partners, FC Bengaluru United and Valvoline, with whom it is developing several projects.

With the help of both, it is now launching the series ‘Never Surrender’ which will have documentary chapters that tell several powerful stories of Indian sport, all of them based on the spirit of overcoming challenges that embody the Sevillista motto.

The series includes five chapters and was launched on Monday and can be viewed on Sevilla FC’s official YouTube channel.

“We are a club with a great history of struggle, effort, overcoming and success, which never gives up in the face of adversity and always has the ambition to aim higher. It is a source of pride to see how in different parts of the world our way of being and facing challenges serves as an inspiration for people. Not only on a sporting level but in any aspect of life,” stated José Castro, Sevilla FC Club President, in a release on Monday.

The first episode tells the story of a football team made up of blind people in Kochi, Kerala, who have managed to overcome all adversities to finish 14th in the world.

Another story features Hadiya, a self-taught girl from Kozhikode who managed to join the Indian ‘freestyler’ team, traditionally a 100% male sport. A special mention for the third of the chapters, which features Vamshi Origanti, a Sevilla FC fan from Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) who is an active member of the Sevilla FC fan club in India and who fell in love with the history and spirit of the club.

The fourth episode is on FC Bengaluru United, a strategic partner of Sevilla FC, who share basic principles such as a commitment to technology, youth football and the ambition to be at the top of Indian football.

“The spirit of Sevilla FC’s ‘Never Surrender’ aligns with our principles of being ambitious, fighting and doing it together as a team. Our objectives are to transcend beyond the field of play, to contribute to our community in different areas,” said Gaurav Manchanda, CEO of FC Bengaluru United.

The last episode will focus on cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore and tells the story of how he overcame various challenges to reach the sport’s elite.

Ipshita Chawdhury, Valvoline’s Marketing Director in India, explains that “partnering with a cricket star like Dinesh Karthik helps us create effective and quality content to connect with our audience.”

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Dhawan's fifty; Shahrukh, Harpreet's blitz power PBKS to 179/7 against KKR
Next article
Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach moves into pre-quarters; Naveen, Govind Sahani bow out
This May Also Interest You
News

Vidyut Jammwal visits Golden Temple, cleans utensils for seva

Sports

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: T.N, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh register easy wins

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach moves into pre-quarters; Naveen, Govind Sahani bow out

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan's fifty; Shahrukh, Harpreet's blitz power PBKS to 179/7 against KKR

Sports

Ireland confident of Bangladesh clean sweep, says skipper Balbirnie ahead of three-match ODI series

Sports

IWL 2023: Upbeat Gokulam Kerala take on bottom-dwellers Mata Rukmani; Misaka Utd in must-win game

Sports

Football: Lionel Messi resumes training with PSG after suspension

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians to capitalise on learnings from 10 matches, says Cameron Green

Sports

Bundesliga: Reis triggers solid confidence among written-off Schalke 04

Sports

AFC Asian Cup: India in Pot 4 along with Thailand, China, Indonesia for final draw

News

Shabana Azmi slams those seeking ban on 'The Kerala Story'

News

Varun Tej learning use of guns for 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna'

News

Tom Cruise invites King Charles III to be "my wingman any time"

News

Writers' strike forces MTV Awards to go pre-taped, but awardees stand up for strikers

News

Priyanka balked at 'sloppy kissing scene' with random person on 'Love Again' set

News

IFFM kicks off My Melbourne project with Onir's film based on sexuality

News

JLo regrets not getting more action roles when she was younger

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to be felicitated by his alma-mater Panjab university

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US