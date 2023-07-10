scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sri Lanka book spot in Men’s ODI World Cup with nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in qualifiers

By Agency News Desk

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), July 2 (IANS) A brilliant four-wicket haul by Maheesh Theekshana and an unbeaten hundred from Pathum Nissanka propelled Sri Lanka to a spot in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the Super Six stage of the qualifying tournament at Queen’s Sports Club on Sunday.

In the morning, after electing to bowl first, Sri Lanka maintained their clean slate of not conceding a single total in excess of 200 in the ongoing tournament. Off-spinner Theekshana shined with 4-25 while left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka took 3-15 in his fiery opening spell to bowl out Zimbabwe for just 165.

Chasing a modest 166, Nissanka led the way by hitting 14 fours in his unbeaten 101 off 102 balls and got some support from Dimuth Karunaratne (30) and Kusal Mendis (25 not out) to get Sri Lanka over the line with nine wickets in hand and 101 balls to spare.

Apart from the win consolidating their place at the top of the Super Six table, Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup winner, have ensured that they’ll remain among the top two sides at the end of the stage, thus sealing their qualification for the ODI World Cup to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 165 in 32.2 overs (Sean Williams 56, Sikandar Raza 31; Maheesh Theekshana 4-25, Dilshan Madushanka 3-15) lost to Sri Lanka 169/1 in 33.1 overs (Pathum Nissanka 101 not out, Dimuth Karunaratne 30; Richard Ngarava 1-35) by nine wickets

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Drama at Lord’s as Jonny Bairstow is run-out under controversial circumstances
Next article
Jr women's hockey nationals: M.P. beat Karnataka, Mizoram thrash Chandigarh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

National Swimming C'ship: Nina Venkatesh, Maana Patel, Lineysha, Aryan Nehra set national records on Day 1

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia survive stunning Ben Stokes onslaught at Lord’s to take 2-0 series lead

Sports

SAFF Championship: Practice, confidence, fitness key to India's shoot-out success vs Lebanon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia seek probe into verbal abuse, physical contact incidents in Lord’s Long Room

Sports

Sri Lanka book spot in Men’s ODI World Cup with a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in qualifiers (ld)

Sports

Jr women's hockey nationals: M.P. beat Karnataka, Mizoram thrash Chandigarh

Sports

Ashes 2023: Drama at Lord’s as Jonny Bairstow is run-out under controversial circumstances

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic eyes No.24; Swiatek leads women's draw (preview)

Sports

Hockey India announces financial assistance to state and district member units for conducting tournaments

Sports

Mohammad Shahzad returns to Afghanistan’s T20I squad for two-match series against Bangladesh

Technology

Climate change to spur spread of tick-borne ‘deadly virus’ in UK: Report

Sports

Indian shuttlers all set for Junior Asia Championships in Indonesia

Sports

Women’s Ashes: Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 leads Australia to four-wicket win over England

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If that was a legal way of catching, we'd all be doing it', says Broad on Starc's contentious catch

Sports

Puja Tomar stuns Anastasia Feofanova in MFN 12 main event to retain strawweight title

Sports

ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri

Sports

Ashes 2023: Anderson has lacked impact; won't pick him for 3rd Test, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Indian boxing squad for 19th Asian Games named; Shiva, Lovlina Nikhat among big names

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US