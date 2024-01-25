Starc becomes fifth Australian to claim 350 Test wickets

HomeWorldSportsStarc becomes fifth Australian to claim 350 Test wickets

Mitchell Starc on Thursday accomplished the remarkable feat of claiming 350 Test wickets, making him the fifth Australian

Brisbane, Jan 25 (IANS) Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Thursday accomplished the remarkable feat of claiming 350 Test wickets, making him the fifth Australian to reach this milestone during the second Test match against West Indies here at The Gabba.

Starc needed just two wickets to reach the 350 mark. In the 20th over, he showcased his prowess by dismissing Tagernarine Chanderpaul, setting the stage for the milestone moment.

In the 22nd over Starc castled the stumps of the young West Indies batter Alick Athanze and notched up his 350th Test scalp.

In the pantheon of Australian bowling greats, Starc finds himself in esteemed company, with Shane Warne leading the pack with 708 wickets. Glenn McGrath (563), Nathan Lyon (512), and Dennis Lillee (355) stand tall ahead of Starc.

