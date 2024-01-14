Steve Harmison reveals he had a chat with Ben Stokes following the questioning of Abu Dhabi camp

London, Jan 14 (IANS) Former England fast-bowler Steve Harmison revealed that he had a conversation with current Test skipper Ben Stokes after he questioned the side’s preparatory camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of the five-match Test tour of India.

Last month, speaking on TalkSport’s Following On podcast, Harmison was left irritated by England’s plans of an 11-day camp in Abu Dhabi and arriving in India three days before the Test series opener in Hyderabad on January 25, which led to Stokes taking to social media to express displeasure over the criticism.

“I had a good chat with Ben about it. It was two people talking who have a hell of a lot of respect for each other because I played with him and saw him growing up. And I love the way he is going about things as captain. It was old mates talking openly and in an honest fashion and it was fine. I’ve no problem with that. Ben came back to me and I like that.”

“What was said will remain private but the one thing I will say is that I said to him, no matter what happens in this series, you will never hear me say, “I told you so”. I’d take no pleasure in being right about this.”

“I do stick by what I said. I would have preferred them to have more time on the ground in India, especially for the bowlers, but can I see the logic behind them going to Abu Dhabi? Of course I can,” said Harmison to Daily Mail.

Talking further about the logic of practising in Abu Dhabi, Harmison said, “I know how good they are. The pitches will be better than for practice in India and the players will enjoy themselves. That is important. A lot is talked about them playing golf these days but it helps create a relaxed atmosphere. I can relate to that.

“I struggled mentally at times on tour, that’s no secret, and the worst times for me were after practice, when I felt under pressure and had nowhere to go other than a hotel room. If you can relax that little bit longer then great, because from January 25 it will be goldfish-bowl territory.

“Maybe I’m a bit old-fashioned but they should have had more time in the country where they are going to play the series — certainly more than 72 hours before the first ball is bowled.

With an ultra-attacking approach, England have been dishing out entertaining Test cricket and winning games under the leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. Harmison believes England can win in India for the first time since 2012/13 season, but the test in the sub-continent will be harder than that of facing Australia and Pakistan.

“I don’t see why England’s style can’t succeed in India because it’s a mindset to me. Graeme Swann got it right the other day when he said that in India you have to forget about who you’re playing against. Don’t put them on a pedestal. Let them worry about you without you worrying about them. It’s what Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have done really well.

“When they first came in it was, ‘Can they do it this way against South Africa’s attack?” and “Can they do it against India in that one-off Test?’. Then it was, ‘Can they go to Pakistan and win?’ The answer was ‘yes’ every time and that was because of the mindset they have. They’ve relentlessly put pressure on the opposition and they’ve all cracked

“I don’t think this opposition will crack anything like the Aussies did at the back end of last summer or the way Pakistan did in the latter part of each Test out there. This is a tougher one but, if England go in with the same mentality, they’ll have a chance in each Test in India. It will come down to definitive moments rather than them capitulating and India running over the top of them. It will be fascinating,” he said.

–IANS

nr/bc