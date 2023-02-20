scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Strandja Memorial boxing: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Nishant Dev, the 2022 National champion, kicked off his campaign with a stellar victory at the Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Monday.

Squaring off against Wang Peicheng of China in the 71kg bout, Nishant started by showcasing his swift movement and efficiently dodging his opponent’s attacks. The southpaw smartly shifted gears as the bout progressed and utilised his attacking prowess to keep Peicheng at bay.

The Haryana-born boxer was in cruise control throughout the bout, landing powerful, accurate punches to assert dominance over his Chinese counterpart and securing a 5-0 victory by unanimous decision. He will now face the 2020 Olympic Games bronze medallist Aidan Walsh of Ireland in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

In the other bout of the day, Sunita went down fighting against Patricio Shera Ma of the USA in the 54kg category, suffering a 0:5 defeat.

Later tonight, five more Indian pugilists will begin their respective campaigns by taking to the ring for their bouts.

The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Sumit will be in action as he takes on Sotiropoulos Iason of Greece in the men’s 75kg category.

While Kalaivani will face Tesara Cleo of the Philippines in the women’s 48kg category, Anamika and Vinakshi will be up against Chang Yuan of China and Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva Mashati of Azerbaijan in the 50kg and 57kg categories respectively.

The standout fixture of the day will be between the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Ankushita Boro and decorated Irish pugilist Amy Broadhurst, who is the reigning world champion in the women’s 66kg category. All four women pugilists will be contesting in the Round of 16 stage.

The record six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa and two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin will be commencing with their tournament openers on Tuesday. Thapa will take on Lundgaard Jensen Frederik of Denmark in the 63.5kg category while Hussamuddin will face Lyu Ping of China in the 57kg category.

The 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur will get underway at the tournament as she squares off against Scanlon Danielle of Australia in the 60kg category on Wednesday.

The prestigious tournament is witnessing the participation of 398 pugilists, including 256 men and 142 women which is the highest ever in the competition’s history.

–IANS

bsk/ak

Previous article
1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction
Next article
I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)

Technology

1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find Covid's possible long-term effects on heart health in autopsies

News

Hashneen Chauhan recalls being cheated by people in initial years of acting career

Sports

Women's T20 WC: India have been very scratchy, need to put up best performance in semis, says Mithali

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India bags two gold medals on Day-2

News

Himanshi Parashar on shooting for 'Teri Meri Doriyaan' wedding scene

Health & Lifestyle

Newborn declared dead by hospital found alive after hrs, alleges family

News

5 reasons why ‘Rabia and Olivia’ is a must watch

Technology

Tepid start for India Inc in 2023, overall deal activity down 41%

Technology

Don't fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

Technology

Insta restores Pornhub account 'in error' for few hours, shuts down again

Sports

U-21 women's hockey league: Second win for Pritam Siwach foundation

News

Horror flick 'Prey for the Devil' to release on Feb 24 on Liongate

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Goa to host final on March 18

Sports

Fame hasn't gone to my head, says Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli after Road To UFC final triumph

Sports

Sneha looking to add more silverware as Vani, Amandeep start favourites

News

Saanvie Tallwar returns to TV after 3 years with 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'

Lyrics

Bholaa – Nazar Lag Jayegi Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US