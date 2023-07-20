scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Struggling Germany to enter Euro 2024 without pressure, says Musiala

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, July 20 (IANS) Bayern Munich’s rising star Jamal Musiala suggests that the German national team’s best approach to Euro 2024 is to forget about pressure and focus on finding their rhythm and chemistry as a team.

In an interview with Xinhua, the 20-year-old emphasized that putting additional pressure on themselves won’t help the struggling tournament hosts regain confidence.

According to Musiala, leaving behind recent disappointing performances is the right strategy, considering there is still ample time for the 2014 World Cup winners to get in top shape for the tournament.

The Stuttgart-born forward believes that responsibility lies with the players to utilize the upcoming season to reach their peak performance.

Reflecting on past early exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Musiala stressed that such burdens are now a thing of the past, adding that he is optimistic about the future and views “positive energy” as the most promising recipe for success in the 2024 tournament.

Rated as the German league’s most valuable player by the football portal Transfermarkt, at 110 million euros, Musiala has shown dedication to his craft.

He used his vacation to engage in extra training sessions with a personal coach, demonstrating his commitment to continuous improvement.

Discussing his footballing role models, the young midfielder praised superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ronaldinho for their passion and joy in the game.

“Everyone could see how much they love the game, always wearing a smile on their face,” he said.

The four-time German champion added that he felt his best position was as No. 10 “as I can invest most in my game in the attacking midfield position.”

Despite winning four Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, Musiala is determined not to rest on his laurels, adding that achieving these accolades is not the final destination for him, indicating a hunger for further success.

Having come through Chelsea’s academy until the age of 16, Musiala still has a keen interest in the Premier League.

He commented on the potential transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane to Bayern, stating that such a move would be a perfect fit given “Kane’s exceptional performance at the highest level over the past years.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Italy win mixed open water relay gold at swimming worlds
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Italy win mixed open water relay gold at swimming worlds

Technology

WhatsApp back after global outage caused due to 'connectivity issues'

Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test : Woakes, Broad help England take opening day honours over Australia

Sports

Jamieson returns as Ashok & Foxcroft earn maiden call-ups to New Zealand T20I team

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Captain & coach told me to bat at number five, says Jemimah after career-best 86

Sports

UTT: Goa Challengers stop table toppers U Mumba TT's unbeaten run

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Harmehar, Sanjana win silver in skeet mixed team event

News

Rana Daggubati announces Telugu historical drama series 'Lords of the Deccan' 

Sports

Emerging Men's Asia Cup: Sai Sudharsan, Hangargekar star in India A's eight-wicket win over Pakistan A

Sports

Asia Cup holds special place in hearts of cricket fans across the continent: Jay Shah

News

Fan chases Vijay Deverakonda to touch actor’s feet at an event

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad becomes second fast-bowler to pick 600 Test wickets

Sports

Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation

Technology

Meta rolls out WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

Technology

Pfizer, Gilead, GSK to lead $150 bn infectious diseases mkt by 2029: Report

Sports

1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka

Technology

AI-powered sex robots will eliminate need for human partner in bed: Ex-Google exec

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US