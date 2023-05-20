scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Big wins for M.P., U.P, Jharkhand on Day 3

By Agency News Desk

Rourkela (Odisha), May 20 (IANS) Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey picked up important victories on Day 3 of the 13th Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Telangana Hockey 19-0 in the Pool G contest. Karan Gautam (4′, 7′, 26′), Tushar Parmar (9′, 30′, 25′), Ritendra Pratap Singh (11′, 12′, 29′), and Subhan Abid (23′, 46′, 57′) scored hat-tricks each to help Hockey Madhya Pradesh get the win. Sohil Ali (2′, 16′), and Aashir Aadil Khan (36′, 37′) also netted a brace each in the match, while Siddharth Ben (34′), Sami Rizwan (48′), and Avtar Nayak (53′) scored a goal each in the match as well for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

The second game of the day witnessed Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeating Kerala Hockey 35-0 in a Pool A match.

Satyam Pandey (2′, 5′, 9′, 16′, 49′, 56′), and Ujjwal Pal (14′, 20′, 21′, 38′, 43′, 49′) struck six goals each, while Ketan Kushwaha (33′, 3”, 5”, 51′, 51′) scored five goals in the match for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Arun Pal (15′, 28′, 30′), Vishal Pandey (3”, 45′, 59′), and Rahul Rajbhar (46′, 50′, 59′) also netted hat-tricks each while Rahul Yadav (25′, 53′) and Captain Ajeet Yadav (37′, 60′) scored a brace each in the match. Ajay Kumar Gond (10′), Ashu Maurya (19′), Irafan Husain (27′), Ajay Kumar Yadav (30′), and Triloki Venvanshi (46′) scored a goal each as well to help Uttar Pradesh Hockey get the win, Hockey India informed in a release on Saturday.

The third game of the day saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Hockey Himachal 18-0 in a Pool B contest. Jolen Topno (4′, 18′, 25′), Nicolas Topno (20′, 31′, 35′), and Devit Barla (30′, 44′, 59′) scored hat-tricks each, while Rohit Pradhan (6′, 29′), Ankit Ekka (37′, 43′), and Faguwa Horo (48′, 54′) netted a brace each to help Hockey Jharkhand pick 18-0 win. Jems Nag (8′), Asim Ekka (24′), and Ghuran Lohra (26′) also scored a goal each for Hockey Jharkhand in the match.

In the fourth match of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey picked up a 23-0 win over Puducherry Hockey.

Shubham Rajbhar (1′, 10′, 17′, 45′, 51′, 53) and Srijan Yadav (5′, 7′, 22′, 41′, 50′, 58′) scored six goals each in the match to help Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey get the victory. Captain Ravindra Pratap Yadav (1′, 8′), Ritesh Pandey (22′, 54′), Tahir Faraz (29′, 60′), Sujeet Rajb’ar (39′, 58′), and Golu Yadav (49′, 55′) also scored a brace each in the match, while Mithlesh Singh (6′) scored a goal as well in the match to get his name on the scoresheet for Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey.

Earlier on Friday, Hockey Arunachal beat Hockey Gujarat 13-0 in the fourth match of the Day 2 of the tournament. Jameer Xaxa (4′, 22′, 25′, 37′, 52′) scored five goals in the match, while Moohamed Jaeed (2′, 20′, 28′, 57′) scored four goals in the contest for Hockey Arunachal. Shatish Kumar Thakur (35′, 48′, 55′) also netted a hat-trick while Captain Tai Tadh scored a goal as well to help his side get a comfortable win.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mega Khap Panchayat to be held in Hry on Sunday in support of protesting wrestlers
Next article
Auschwitz drama 'The Zone of Interest' gets six-minute Cannes applause
This May Also Interest You
News

Auschwitz drama 'The Zone of Interest' gets six-minute Cannes applause

Sports

Mega Khap Panchayat to be held in Hry on Sunday in support of protesting wrestlers

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Gaikwad help CSK become second team to qualify for playoffs with 77-run win over DC (ld)

Technology

Climate change driving threat of fungal infections in humans: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Non-invasive brain imaging technique to help paralysis patients

Sports

Archery World Cup: Prathamesh wins compound individual gold; Jyothi-Ojas top mixed team event

Sports

IPL 2023: Will treat it like any other match, says Suryakumar on MI's must-win game with SRH

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' makers celebrate Kartik-Kiara on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' anniversary

Technology

boAt's Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at Cannes

Sports

CSK vs DC: Conway smashes 1000th maximum of IPL 2023 as sixes rain in cash-rich league

Sports

US Kids Golf India announces expansion plan, to have first overseas series in Singapore

Health & Lifestyle

New AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

Technology

LG Energy invests in Australian mining firm for lithium supply

Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Protesting wrestlers denied entry to Arun Jaitley stadium, alleges Sakshi Malik

Sports

Nobody can cope with England, Anderson warns Australia ahead of Ashes series

Sports

IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad half-centuries propel CSK to massive 223/3 against DC

Sports

Merentiel strikes late as Boca Juniors continue recovery

Health & Lifestyle

Chronic pain more common in Americans than diabetes, depression: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US