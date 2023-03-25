scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Swiss Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag storm into men's doubles final

By News Bureau

Basel (Switzerland), March 25 (IANS) India’s top men’s doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the final of the Swiss Open 2023 with a win over Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, here on Saturday.

Satwik-Chirag, sixth in the badminton rankings for men’s doubles, defeated the world No. 8 Malaysian pair 21-19, 17-21, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 300 tournament.

In the final on Sunday, the Indian pair will play world No. 21 Chinese pair of Tan Qiang and Ren Xiang Yu for their first title of the 2023 season.

Playing at the St Jakobshalle arena, Satwik and Chirag made a bright start to the match and led Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 11-8 at the first break.

Taking the momentum from the Indian players, Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi had the first game in their hands at 19-17. However, a late assault from the Indian pair won them the last four points as they went 1-0 up.

The change of ends proved to be challenging for the Indian badminton players as Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi built a four-point lead at the break and built on it to draw even at 1-1. The Malaysian pair had their noses ahead initially in the third game. However, after Satwik-Chirag took a lead at 6-5, they built a seven-point lead at 18-11.

While the Malaysians bridged the gap in the final stages of the third game, the effort proved to be futile in the end with the Indians sealing the match in 68 minutes.

This was Satwik and Chirag’s third win against Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in their sixth meeting.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Tri-nation football: Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic play out 1-1 draw
Next article
RCB's Rajat Patidar likely to miss first half of IPL 2023 with heel injury: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

RCB's Rajat Patidar likely to miss first half of IPL 2023 with heel injury: Report

Sports

Tri-nation football: Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic play out 1-1 draw

Sports

3rd ODI: Zimbabwe beat Netherland by seven wickets, clinch series 2-1

Sports

India's Nitu, Saweety strike historic gold at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships (Ld)

Sports

World Boxing C'ships: 'Sorry, we played the wrong national anthem'

Sports

Golf: Chouhan top Indian in tied second, two shots behind leader Scalise at Black Bull Challenge

Sports

Saweety Boora: From kabaddi player to world boxing champion

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: India's Saweety Boora bags gold

Sports

WPL 2023: I'll encourage the girls to enjoy the final, says Delhi Capitals skipper Lanning

Health & Lifestyle

Epilepsy may raise risk of early death: Study

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker wins India's sixth medal, China claims sixth gold

News

Kareena Kapoor promotes reading and foundational learning for young children

News

Sand artist draws stunning portrait of Shah Rukh Khan in Pakistan’s Gadani Beach

News

Shooting for 'Numaani' makes Shilpa Rao feel nostalgic

Sports

Nitu Ghanghas: New poster girl of Indian boxing

Technology

Boeing Starliner's 1st crewed mission delayed till May: NASA

News

When Smriti Irani was called to work a day after suffering miscarriage

Sports

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas clinches gold

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US