Tennis: Team Korea crowned Champions at ITF Asia 14-U Development Championships

Bhubaneswar, April 14 (IANS) The ITF Asian (Jr) Championships Finals that commenced on April 1, came to an end on Friday with Team Korea emerging as the overall Champions of the tennis tournament, here.

Korea’s Won Min Kim and Jiyun Oh were crowned the Singles champions in the boys and girls category, respectively. With athletes from 14 countries, the event saw Asia’s finest junior tennis players battle it out for supremacy.

Speaking on their achievements, Korean Tennis Prodigy Wonmin Kim said,”I will always remember my accomplishments here, and I want to return soon for my next challenge. It’s an incredible feeling to win my first tournament in this stadium.”

Complimenting on the tenure spent at the tennis centre, Korean tennis woman player Jiyun Oh said, “We have been fortunate to play some of the best playoffs in this centre and the tournament has been extra advantageous for us to keep pushing our potential. We look forward to getting back to this court very soon.”

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented the medals to the winners, in the presence of Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera and OTA President Asit Tripathi.

Congratulating the winners, Patnaik, said, “It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious tennis tournament. Congratulations to all the winners who have emerged victorious after an intense competition.”

“It is our endeavour to promote sports in Odisha and I am happy to see such a large number of participants from different countries come together to compete in our state,” he added.

Patnaik said that this event will inspire many young players of Odisha and beyond to take up tennis and pursue their dreams.

OTA president Tripathi reiterated the significance of the event and also lauded the government of Odisha for their efforts towards enhancing and promoting tennis in the state.

“The sports department has given us tremendous support. Participants have lauded the facilities in Bhubaneswar. Today, we have seven synthetic courts and a centre court for players to practice and compete. Furthermore, we have 8 coaches to guide and mentor our young athletes. The way forward for Tennis in the state is very promising,” Tripathi said.

–IANS

