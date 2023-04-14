scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Tennis: Team Korea crowned Champions at ITF Asia 14-U Development Championships

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, April 14 (IANS) The ITF Asian (Jr) Championships Finals that commenced on April 1, came to an end on Friday with Team Korea emerging as the overall Champions of the tennis tournament, here.

Korea’s Won Min Kim and Jiyun Oh were crowned the Singles champions in the boys and girls category, respectively. With athletes from 14 countries, the event saw Asia’s finest junior tennis players battle it out for supremacy.

Speaking on their achievements, Korean Tennis Prodigy Wonmin Kim said,”I will always remember my accomplishments here, and I want to return soon for my next challenge. It’s an incredible feeling to win my first tournament in this stadium.”

Complimenting on the tenure spent at the tennis centre, Korean tennis woman player Jiyun Oh said, “We have been fortunate to play some of the best playoffs in this centre and the tournament has been extra advantageous for us to keep pushing our potential. We look forward to getting back to this court very soon.”

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented the medals to the winners, in the presence of Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera and OTA President Asit Tripathi.

Congratulating the winners, Patnaik, said, “It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious tennis tournament. Congratulations to all the winners who have emerged victorious after an intense competition.”

“It is our endeavour to promote sports in Odisha and I am happy to see such a large number of participants from different countries come together to compete in our state,” he added.

Patnaik said that this event will inspire many young players of Odisha and beyond to take up tennis and pursue their dreams.

OTA president Tripathi reiterated the significance of the event and also lauded the government of Odisha for their efforts towards enhancing and promoting tennis in the state.

“The sports department has given us tremendous support. Participants have lauded the facilities in Bhubaneswar. Today, we have seven synthetic courts and a centre court for players to practice and compete. Furthermore, we have 8 coaches to guide and mentor our young athletes. The way forward for Tennis in the state is very promising,” Tripathi said.

–IANS

bbm/ak

Previous article
BCCI won’t change its policy over player availability for proposed Saudi league: Report
Next article
Mohanlal in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ first look
This May Also Interest You
News

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Launches ‘FLOWER’ Dance Practice Video

Technology

Private Japanese lander to make historic touchdown on Moon

Technology

Twitter to allow users trade stocks, crypto

News

Russell Crowe comments on 'Gladiator' sequel, says he's 'slightly jealous'

Health & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

Sports

Real Madrid looks to return to 'business as usual' against Chelsea in Champions League

Health & Lifestyle

Non-life insurers to punish fraudulent hospitals

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shraddha Kapoor sizzles in red hot revealing saree at Jio World Convention Centre to attend a special event

News

'Campus Diaries' actor Rrajesh Yadav on the challenges of switching profession

News

Pratham Sharma on 'In Real Love': 'It is a very real-life situational show'

Technology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

Technology

Most Indians still store financial passwords in smartphones, finds report

News

When Celina Jaitly gave it back to a troll who accused her…

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

Health & Lifestyle

Mask will be made mandatory depending on surge in Covid cases: TN minister

Technology

Won't send my people to jail in India for violating laws: Musk on BBC docu ban

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

News

Cameron Diaz's comeback movie had to film stunt on green screen after bomb scare

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US