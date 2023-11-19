Tennis: Yashaswini Panwar scores upset win in ITF Women’s World Tour event in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Yashaswini Panwar of India scored an upset win to enter the final round of qualifying in the Bowring Institute ITF Women’s World Tour event being played at the Bowring Institute tennis courts here on Sunday.

In the first round of qualifying played here on Sunday, the 22-year-old Yashaswini Panwar, who resides in Karnataka, demolished the third seed Demi Tran of the Netherlands in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.

In another upset victory, Vanshita Pathania overcame seventh seed Priyanshi Bhandari in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 in a match that lasted a little over two hours. As many as three matches out of 16 remained unfinished owing to bad light on Sunday.

The rest of the fancied players in the top-eight bracket advanced without much ado. Top seed Sandeepti Singh Rao brushed past Sai Janvi 6-0, 6-1 while second seed Sravya Shivani Chilakalapud overcame a fighting Priyanka Rodricks 6-1, 7-5.

Results:

Qualifying Round-1 (Indians unless mentioned)

1-Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Sai Janvi 6-0, 6-1: Vanshita Pathania bt 7-Priyanshi Bhandari 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; Sonal Patil bt Laalitya Kalluri 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; 5-Soha Sadiq bt Shefali Arora 6-2, 6-3; Sejal Gopal Bhutada bt Mihika Yadav 3-6, 6-2, 11-9; Yashaswini Panwar bt 3-Demi Tran (Ned) 7-5, 6-2; Arthi Muniyan bt Vanshika Choudhary 6-0, 6-3; Pooja Ingale bt Nithesa Selvaraj (Aus) 6-0, 6-1; Vidhyalakshmi S bt Apurva Vemuri 6-0, 6-0; Nidhitra Rajmohan bt Sanjitha Ramesh 6-4, 6-2; 2-Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi bt Priyanka Rodricks 6-1, 7-5; 8-Paavanii Paathak bt Kashish Bhatia 6-2, 2-6, 10-4; Abhilasha Bista (Nep) bt Avishka Gupta 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.

