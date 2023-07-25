scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'That's ridiculous,' Ponting labels Root's suggestion on extending play to combat weather, slow over-rate

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, July 25 (IANS) Australia legend Ricky Ponting has labelled as “ridiculous” suggestions by former England captain Joe Root to help combat bad weather and slow over-rates by extending Test sessions into the evening.

“That’s a ridiculous thing to say,” said Ponting adding that it is not within the current laws of cricket.

Root has suggested after Manchester’s fickle weather cost England any chance of levelling a riveting Ashes series at 2-2 when the recent fourth Test at Old Trafford petered out to a tame draw. Root was left frustrated at the circumstances surrounding the finish of the match that saw the entire final day washed out.

With slow over-rates turning out to be an issue at the Test level and weather too forcing further interruptions like it did in Old Trafford and Queens Park Oval in the West Indies v India second Test, Root questioned why more wasn’t done to prevent overs being lost when speaking to BBC TMS after the fourth Test, the ICC said in a report on its website.

“It doesn’t get dark here in England until 10 pm in the summer, why can’t we just play until we bowl the overs?” asked Root during the Manchester Test.

“There’s been a lot of chat about not bowling the overs. There are so many different ways of trying to find opportunities to get as much play in as possible. At every opportunity at every stage, you should be looking to find ways to get the Test on. We batted in worse conditions at Edgbaston, but that is cricket. You just want consistency in those conditions,” he said.

Ponting discussed Root’s comments with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review and the Australia legend was clear with his assessment of them.

“You can’t just choose to change the laws of the game whenever you want to,” Ponting said. “I’m sure there have been times when England have wanted to not get back out there and play themselves. I mean, that’s just a ridiculous thing to say.”

Stuart Broad, meanwhile, wrote in his column in the Daily Mail that it would be “unjust if the weather had a decisive say” ahead of the final day’s play.

England had dominated three days of play at Old Trafford to make a strong statement and were in with a strong chance to level the series had the weather not interrupted proceedings.

After asking Australia to bat first, England bowled them out for 317 before building a massive lead on the back of some positive batting. To then have Australia five down before they took a lead made England favourites to win the Test before rain played spoilsport.

Weather too played its role in Port of Spain as India had set West Indies 366 to win and reduced them to 76/2 in their second innings. However, rain disrupted play on the fourth and fifth days of the match, thus depriving India of a chance to force victory.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan teams up with ‘Star Trek’ action director Spiro Razatos for ‘Jawan’
Next article
Dunzo faces legal notice from 7 firms over unpaid dues
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Doctors see 40% rise in viral conjunctivitis among kids, adults

Technology

World IVF Day: Infertility a silent epidemic, must be tackled, say docs

Technology

Spotify now has 220 mn paid subscribers

Technology

Dunzo faces legal notice from 7 firms over unpaid dues

News

Shah Rukh Khan teams up with ‘Star Trek’ action director Spiro Razatos for ‘Jawan’

News

Iconic statue mysteriously stolen from 'Beetlejuice 2' set in Vermont during shooting

News

'Heeriye' tells dreamy love story of Heer Ranjha with modern twist

Technology

Moon-bound Chandrayaan-3 gets farther from the earth on voyage

Sports

Paris 2024 unveils design of Olympic and Paralympic Games torch

News

When Abish Mathew roasted actress Taapsee Pannu

Sports

UTT Season 4: Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi look to qualify for semifinals

Technology

Webb telescope detects water vapour in rocky planet-forming zone

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt reveals her regrets

Technology

iPhone helps save man who drove off cliff: Report

Sports

England's 'Bazball' approach can only be played on flat pitches, feels Ishan Kishan

News

Tiffany Haddish refuses to be treated like 'wounded animal' after having 8 miscarriages

Technology

Mastodon has child abuse material problem: Study

Sports

Philippines beat New Zealand to take first Women's World Cup win

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US