scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'This is just the start, I want to achieve much more', says Uttam Singh

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 14 (IANS) Charismatic leader and Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of the Year Awardee Uttam Singh spoke about his journey from picking up a hockey stick to lifting the Junior Men’s Asia Cup Trophy when he appeared on Hockey te Charcha – a podcast series initiated by Hockey India.

Born to a modest family, Uttam grew up in Karampur district in Uttar Pradesh, before he moved to Ludhiana Hockey Academy to pursue his passion for hockey. “My family used to live in a house made of mud and clay till 2019, we lived a very basic life and it was only once I moved to the hostel, I had the privilege of having a fan and cooler in my hostel room while my parents used to sleep without any such facilities and this didn’t sit well with me, I wanted my folks to have the best of amenities as well and I knew a career in hockey will change my fate,” Uttam spoke about his childhood.

“The difficult times were just beginning though, I felt like I made a wrong decision of sticking with hockey when I wasn’t getting selected in the Junior Team even after spending a decade playing hockey, playing Junior National Championships for the UP Team in 2017 too wasn’t enough to warrant an Indian Team call up. But I never got discouraged for the sake of my parents, all I had to do was perform better in the next Nationals,” he added.

Uttam broke into the Indian Junior Men’s Team in 2019 on the back of his performance in the Hockey India National Championships for Air India and has since then led the Indian team to a top place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup and the Junior Men’s Asia Cup. “Knowing what my parents and I have faced I know I must never get ahead of myself and at the same time I never want to settle. This is just the start; I want to achieve much more,” he commented.

The focus now is on winning the Junior World Cup says Uttam Singh, who was part of the team that missed out on a podium finish after losing in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 Semi Final.

“Our coach says that he wants winning to become a habit for us, our exploits must continue after the Sultan of Johor Cup and Junior Asia Cup victories, our complete focus is now on the Junior World Cup. The expectations to win at the Junior World Cup are realistic, it is based on our previous performances. We also play with the Senior Men’s Hockey Team regularly and the matches are close more often than not. So, we know that the potential is there, we need to polish ourselves and live up to the expectations,” he said.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid: all you need to know about the 23-year-old
Next article
Zscaler introduces new cyber solutions to leverage generative AI
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Zscaler introduces new cyber solutions to leverage generative AI

Sports

Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid: all you need to know about the 23-year-old

News

Karan Johar: I’m not apologetic

Technology

PhonePe Payment Gateway helps small, medium businesses save upto Rs 8 lakhs

Technology

Everest Fleet raises $20 mn led by Uber, to boost ride sharing market

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccine inequity behind 50% of global Covid deaths: Study

News

Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio

Technology

Users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram

Technology

Spotify fined over $5 mn for GDPR violations in Sweden

Sports

Keep Stokes out of the game with runs and wickets: Justin Langer's advice to Australia for Ashes

Sports

Global T20 Canada welcomes Surrey Jaguars, Mississauga Panthers for third edition in Brampton

News

Demi Lovato returns to she/her pronouns as explaining they/them was 'exhausting'

Health & Lifestyle

Lung, heart stem cell study can pave way for new Covid treatments

News

Comedian Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide again, livestreams on Facebook

Technology

Is Dorsey trying to gain relevance in US political season? asks Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sports

England will be playing Boland like a 'spinner' in Ashes, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Changchun player Leonardo Lopes thanks Shanghai police for retrieved bag

Technology

Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US