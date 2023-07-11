scorecardresearch
Tottenham sign Israel international Manor Solomon on a five-year deal

London, July 11 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have signed Israel international Manor Solomon on a five-year deal, the English club announced on Tuesday.

Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk and scored five goals in 24 appearances.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Manor Solomon. The Israel international has agreed to a deal with the Club that will run until 2028, subject to international clearance and work permit,” said Tottenham in a statement.

The 23-year-old winger becomes Tottenham’s fourth signing of the summer after winger Dejan Kulusevski, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and England midfielder James Maddison.

Solomon spent his early years at local side Maccabi Petah Tikva, where he made his professional debut as a 17-year-old in November 2016. He scored eight goals in 73 appearances for the Israeli outfit, earning himself a move to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2019.

Primarily operating as an inverted left-winger, Solomon made 106 appearances for Shakhtar, scoring 22 goals and winning the domestic league title on two occasions, along with Ukrainian Cup and Ukrainian Super Cup wins.

Solomon gained experience in the UEFA Champions League whilst at Shakhtar, scoring his first goal in a group-stage game against Atalanta in October 2019 — a strike that made him the youngest Israeli to score in the competition. The winger also scored the decisive third as Shakhtar recorded a famous 3-2 victory away to Real Madrid in October 2020.

Ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Solomon joined newly-promoted Fulham on loan and scored his first goal for the west London side in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in February.

The goals quickly continued as he netted in the following three consecutive Premier League games, along with an FA Cup goal against Leeds United in the middle — a run that saw him nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for February. Solomon ended last season with five goals in 24 appearances for the Cottagers.

On the international stage, Manor has already collected 35 senior caps for Israel, scoring seven goals. He scored his first in Israel’s 1-0 win over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League in November 2020.

Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League last season and missed out on European qualification.

