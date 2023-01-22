scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

U-19 Women's T20 WC: Parshavi Chopra's sensational four-fer leads India to victory over Sri Lanka

By News Bureau

Potchefstroom (South Africa), Jan 22 (IANS) A sensational spell (4-5) of leg-spin bowling by Parshavi Chopra guided India to a dominating seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their second Super Six match in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup at Senwes Park, here on Sunday.

India displayed a strong fight and bounced back after their loss to Australia in the last game. They had to beat Sri Lanka convincingly to boost their chances of making the semifinals.

Chopra cast a spell of accuracy and deception, nabbing four wickets for just 5 runs in her spell of four brilliant overs, which also included a maiden.

Amongst those was the key wicket of Sri Lanka captain Vishmi Gunaratne, who was bowled advancing down the wicket. She played for the conventional leg spin but Chopra had served up a googly, and the ball slipped past Gunaratne and crashed into the off-stump.

At that point, the Sri Lanka skipper was going well on 25 (28 balls, with two boundaries), while the rest of her side collapsed around her after they were asked to bat first by India.

Chopra’s incisive spell saw Sri Lanka eventually reduced to 59 for nine in their allotted 20 overs, with only Umaya Rathnayake (13 from 36 balls) managing to reach double figures with the bat.

India’s resolve to bounce back immediately was evident in how miserly they were; just one wide was given away in the extras’ column. Mannat Kashyap took two for 16, while Titas Sadhu started the collapse by claiming a wicket with the very first ball of the day.

The chase from India was just as resolute. In her post-match interview, captain, Shafali Verma, admitted that the team had set themselves a target of eight overs to reach victory and they did just that. She led the charge, belting a six and a four in her 10-ball 15, while the in-form Shweta Sehrawat fell for 13, just as she was getting into her stride.

Richa Ghosh hit her first ball to the fence and was then caught off the next, as Dewmi Wijerathne claimed three wickets.

Sri Lanka could do nothing to stop the free-scoring Soumya Tiwari, who clattered five boundaries on her way to 28 not out, from just 15 deliveries. She attacked anything loose, as India improved their net run rate significantly, reaching their target after just 7.2 overs.

India now faces a nervy wait to see what else transpires in their Super Six group. They sit on six points, while Australia and Bangladesh have four each. Both those sides still have one last match to play — both facing the UAE — and net run rate will become a deciding factor if they both emerge victorious.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 59/9 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 25, Umaya Rathnayake 13; Parshavi Chopra 4-5, Mannat Kashyap 2-16) lost to India 60/3 in 7.2 overs (Soumya Tiwari 28 not out, Shafali Verma 15, Shweta Sehrawat 13; Dewmi Wijerathne 3-34) by 7 wickets.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Previous article
Strong indications of AQI improvement, actions under Stage I & II to remain: CAQM
Next article
Jetshen Dohna Lama from Pakyong, Sikkim, is music's new 'Li'l Champ'
This May Also Interest You
News

Jetshen Dohna Lama from Pakyong, Sikkim, is music's new 'Li'l Champ'

Health & Lifestyle

Strong indications of AQI improvement, actions under Stage I & II to remain: CAQM

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea reports 16,624 Covid cases, lowest Sunday tally in 15 weeks

Sports

I-league: Luka helps RoundGlass Punjab FC breach Mohammedan's fortress, register 4-0 win

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Profligate India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out (Ld)

Sports

ILT20: Big-hitting Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US