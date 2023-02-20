scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

U-21 women's hockey league: Second win for Pritam Siwach foundation

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation and HIM Academy picked up wins on Monday in their respective matches in the Khelo India U-21 Women’s Hockey League, Phase 1 Pool A matches at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

In the first game of the day, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation were up against Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy and emerged 20-0 winners.

Team captain Tannu (16′, 36′, 37′, 47′, 53′) led the charge for her team with her 5-goal haul. The other goal scorers were Tamanna Yadav (3′), Kajal (5′,49′), Ritika (11′), Tamanna (20′), Dinika (21′, 51′), Ravina (29′), Bhavya (30′), Khushi (40′, 57′, 59′), Nidhi (52′), Sakshi (59′) and Priyanka (60′), helping Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation register consecutive wins.

This is the second win in two days for Pritam Siwach Hockey Foundation, who had defeated HIM Hockey Academy 11-0 on Sunday.

In the next Pool A fixture, it was HIM Academy, who recovered from their first-day defeat, to beat Salute Hockey Academy by a margin of 10-1.

Subham (3′, 27′, 29′) started off the scoring for HIM Academy with a blazing hattrick, followed by another from Mansi Yadav (40′, 42′, 48′) in the second half. Captain Manita (41′, 55′) scored a brace to help her team while Suman (52′) and Sana (60′) scored a goal each. Salute Hockey Academy earned a consolation goal after Annu (58′) converted a penalty corner toward the end of the game.

In the second match on Sunday, the Sports Authority of India A team defeated Salute Hockey Academy 13-0.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Horror flick 'Prey for the Devil' to release on Feb 24 on Liongate
Next article
Insta restores Pornhub account 'in error' for few hours, shuts down again
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)

Sports

Strandja Memorial boxing: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start

Technology

1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find Covid's possible long-term effects on heart health in autopsies

News

Hashneen Chauhan recalls being cheated by people in initial years of acting career

Sports

Women's T20 WC: India have been very scratchy, need to put up best performance in semis, says Mithali

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India bags two gold medals on Day-2

News

Himanshi Parashar on shooting for 'Teri Meri Doriyaan' wedding scene

Health & Lifestyle

Newborn declared dead by hospital found alive after hrs, alleges family

News

5 reasons why ‘Rabia and Olivia’ is a must watch

Technology

Tepid start for India Inc in 2023, overall deal activity down 41%

Technology

Don't fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

Technology

Insta restores Pornhub account 'in error' for few hours, shuts down again

News

Horror flick 'Prey for the Devil' to release on Feb 24 on Liongate

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Goa to host final on March 18

Sports

Fame hasn't gone to my head, says Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli after Road To UFC final triumph

Sports

Sneha looking to add more silverware as Vani, Amandeep start favourites

News

Saanvi Talwar returns to TV after 3 years with ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’

Lyrics

Bholaa – Nazar Lag Jayegi Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US