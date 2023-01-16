scorecardresearch
U19 Women's T20 WC: Shafali, Shweta star in India's massive 112-run victory over UAE

By News Bureau

Benoni (South Africa) Jan 16 (IANS) Captain Shafali Verma hit a blistering 78 while her opening partner Shweta Sehrawat slammed 74 not out and carried her bat through the innings to set up India’s massive 122-run victory over UAE in their second Group D match of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Willowmoore Park on Monday.

Led by Shafali and Shweta’s entertaining knock with the bat, apart from Richa Ghosh’s quickfire 49, India managed to post a mammoth 219/3 in their 20 overs, the first time a team in the tournament posted a 200+ score.

In reply, the Indian bowlers, led by pacers Titas Sadhu and Shabnam M.D, were brilliant upfront, picking a wicket each and were immaculate with their line and length to defend the huge total with great ease, restricting UAE to just 97/5 in their 20 overs.

Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra also picked a wicket each as India now sits on top of the Group D points table with two wins in as many matches. Their final match of Group D will be against Scotland on Wednesday.

Brief scores: India 219/3 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 78, Shweta Sehrawat 74 not out, Samaira Dharnidharka 1-33, Indhuja Nandakumar 1-47) beat UAE 97/5 in 20 overs (Lavanya Keny 24, Titas Sadhu 1-14, Parshavi Chopra 1-13) by 122 runs

–IANS

nr/bsk

