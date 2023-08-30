scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

US Open 2023: I’ll try to recover it before the year ends, says Alcaraz on World No.1 ranking

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 30 (IANS) The Spanish Tennis wizard, Carlos Alcaraz has eyes set on getting his crown back from Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard who became a sensation after beating Novak in the Wimbledon 2023 final, went down in the Cincinnati Masters finals and also lost his No.1 title to the Serbian after round one of the US Open 2023.

Carlos had a flashing rise in the World Rankings and is nothing short of achieving the greatness of the game. His agility and extraordinary mindset toward the game separates him from other youngsters.

After his second-round win in the U.S. Open, he made very clear what he is looking for.

“Right now, it’s a goal for me. I said before that Novak and I are having a really good battle for No. 1. I knew he’d recover No. 1 after the US Open. When the tournament is over, I’ll try to recover it ASAP. That’s my goal. I’m working on that. I’ll try to recover it before the year ends.”

The Spaniard looks focused and finds this tournament also like others. The compatibility and determination let him remain calm and composed.

“I’m not thinking about defending the title. I was not thinking about I was the champion last year,” Alcaraz told the reporters.

“I just focus on playing at my best level, to recover the level that I played last year, and try to do the same things that I did last year. That’s the only thing that I’m thinking right now,” he added.

He has currently advanced to round 2 of the US Open after his opponent Dominik Koepfer retired due to an ankle injury.

As Alcaraz gears up for the next matches, he remains insistent on his aim of getting the World No.1 Ranking. The untiring attitude and unprecedented talent of his, it won’t be a surprise to anyone if he gains his crown back.

–IANS

hs/cs

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta says it's 'great challenge' to play villain
Next article
These five Hindi films best depict the essence of Raksha Bandhan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US