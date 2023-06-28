Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

Srinagar, June 28 (IANS) In a major boost to motorsports in Jammu & Kashmir, the department of Tourism and Culture have joined hands with Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation to promote the sport in the valley.

In a meeting held between Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, secretary Tourism and Culture and Vamsi Merla, it was decided that the foundation will take up various initiatives to encourage the growth of the sport and adventure in the Union Territory.

Vamcy Merla, the promoter of Asia Pacific Rally Championship (India Leg) is a renowned name in the motorsport circuit of the country and apart from being an active off-roader, supports various event events and motorsport talents across the country.

VM Sports Foundation in its efforts to make J&K an emerging force in the sport, will train the local youth of J&K and organise off-road events for channelising the untapped sport’s potential of talented youth in this field.

Mentioning the role of VM foundation, Dr Shah appreciated their efforts in promoting motorsports in India and abroad. He asked the foundation to come up with a complete action plan for honing the skills of the youth of UT in such spheres.

Dr Shah, while expressing his keenness to see the adventure activities happening at grassroots level, visualised the revival of sport’s culture in all parts of the UT. He shared his belief with the delegation about the power of sports being capable to invigorate the youth and help sports Tourism which in turn creates a strong economic chain to benefit the stakeholders and local population.

The Secretary also assured concerted efforts for revival of the popular Mughal Road Rally in J&K, a national off-road activity that has a considerable following of motorsports fans from all over the country.

Juvvadi Vijay Rao, Ashwin Naik, Lokesh Gowda and Amrit Pal Singh Bali, national names in rally sports and sports writers, were also present in the meeting who briefed the Secretary about the working of motorsports and VM foundation.

The Secretary assured all support from the Tourism department to the Foundation; the gesture was well reciprocated by the representatives by assuring the Secretary to collaborate and associate at all levels for making the sports canvas of UT a vibrant hub of adventure and rally sports.

