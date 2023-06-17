scorecardresearch
Venezuela midfielder Soteldo agrees to permanent deal with Santos

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, June 17 (IANS) Santos have completed the permanent signing of Venezuela international midfielder Yeferson Soteldo, the Brazilian Serie A side said.

Soteldo will be tied to Santos until June 30, 2027, after the club exercised a purchase option in his loan deal from Mexico’s Tigres UANL.

No official financial details were given, but local media reported that Santos agreed to pay four million US dollars for 50 percent of the 25-year-old’s transfer rights, Xinhua reported.

Soteldo has made 109 appearances for Santos over two spells, scoring 19 goals and providing 20 assists.

Santos are currently 13th in the 20-team Brazilian top flight standings with 13 points from 10 games so far this season.

