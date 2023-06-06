scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket in traditional attire in temple complex in Kanchipuram

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 6 (IANs) Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer amazed his fans by playing cricket with children in traditional attire in a temple in complex Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The 28-year-old cricketer paid a visit to the Veda Pathshala in Kanchipuram to interact with the young students and couldn’t resist himself and joined them in a cricket session.

Taking to Instagram, Iyer shared a video where he was seen playing cricket with young Veda Pathshala students.

“The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram,” he wrote in the caption of his video.

In a video clip that highlighted the premises of Veda Pathshala, children bowled turns bowling to him, and Venkatesh displayed his exceptional batting abilities. Accompanying him were several teachers who observed the game.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: “Kids sure had a dream come true moment” while another said: “What an inspiration of this generation youngsters Well done man @venkatesh.iyer2512”

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Venkatesh scored 404 runs in 14 matches, which included a century and two half-centuries.

Despite his good performances, KKR fell short in their bid to secure a place in the Playoffs and ultimately settled for the seventh position on the points table.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal to collaborate with K-pop singer Aoora
Next article
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

KSSM Shooting Championship: Rahi Sarnobat clinches gold

News

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

News

Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal to collaborate with K-pop singer Aoora

News

'Lust Stories 2' promises more lust, drama & uber cool Neena Gupta in its teaser

News

Munawar drops maiden album 'Madari', says it has song for everyone

Technology

Apple iPadOS 17 offers redesigned Lock Screen, interactive widgets & more

News

Guneet Monga Kapoor says 'Kathal' an effort to speak about absurdity of our reality

Technology

Zoom's new feature to give AI summaries of meetings you've missed

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA vax safe, has no serious side effects in infants: Study

News

'Sairat' star Akash Thosar to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Bal Shivaji'

News

Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Ayushmann Khurrana empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

News

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D'Cruz & her 'baby nugget' enjoy soaking up some sun at beach

Technology

realme democratizes curved displays, breaks barriers for accessible premium phones

News

Emmy Rossum talks about playing Tom Holland's mom in 'The Crowded Room' while only being 10-yrs older

Fashion & Lifestyle

Elliot Page finds dating more 'fun' since his transition

News

Drew Barrymore says her words got twisted after reportedly wishing her mom dead

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US