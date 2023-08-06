scorecardresearch
WI v IND: India win toss, elect to bat first in second T20I; Bishnoi in for Kuldeep

By Agency News Desk

Providence (Guyana), Aug 6 (IANS) India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday.

India made one change in the squad, bringing in Ravi Bishnoi in place of Kuldeep Yadav, who got hit in the nets on Saturday. This is the 50th T20I for Suryakumar Yadav.

Skipper Pandya said they will look to put up a good score on the board.

“We will bat first; the surface looks good. We will put a good score on the board. I don’t think we did much wrong in the last game, we spoke about it and the focus is to learn and keep going ahead. When we have these totals, you gotta keep wickets in hand and that’s what happened in the last game where we lost a couple of wickets during crunch moments,” Pandya said at the toss.

“We have a forced change. Kuldeep got a hit on the hand yesterday in the nets, it is not serious and just a precautionary measure. Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of him,” Pandya added.

West Indies, who lead the series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by four runs, are unchanged for the match.

“Looks like a pretty good surface and hopefully gets better as the day goes along. We didn’t lose wickets in clusters in the last game which was good to see. We have grown as players and it is about continuing to do the right things and keep improving as a batting unit. We are going with the same team,” West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said at the toss.

Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

