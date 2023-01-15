scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said her side will try to stick to their plans ahead of their ODI series against current ODI World Cup holders Australia in the first of the three ICC Women’s Championship matches at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Monday.

After the ODI series opener, the second ODI will be played on January 18 at the same venue, followed by the third ODI at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney on January 21. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is to be played from January 24 to 29 in Sydney, Hobart and Canberra.

“We have prepared ourselves well and will try to execute our plans to give better results in the series. We have done really well in the ICC Women’s Championship matches so far, the upcoming series against Australia is also very important. We will try to stick to our plans in the series,” said Bismah to PCB Digital.

Before coming to Australia, the women’s team held their practice camps in Lahore and Karachi where they also featured in various intra-squad matches. Since arriving in Brisbane last week, they have had extensive practice sessions which include a 50-over match against the Governor General’s XI at the Allan Border Field on Friday.

Even though the tourists lost the game, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana and Nida Dar showed their skills with the ball, while Bismah scored a half-century. Bismah sounded confident about her team’s chances of doing well in Australia.

“We had good practice sessions here at the venue. The pitches here have different bounce as compared to Pakistan and it took us time to adjust to the bounce. We were fortunate enough to get a practice game at the same venue where our opening two matches of the series will be hosted. This will help be familiar with the conditions.”

“The fast bowlers bowled well in the practice match, and they will have a key role to play in these conditions. The spinners on the other hand will need to adjust their line and length as required here. The batters need to get set on the wicket, and once they are set, it will be easy for them to score runs.”

Australia hold the top position in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, while Pakistan are positioned on the ninth spot. In the ICC Women’s Championship cycle 2022-25, Pakistan after winning five of their six outings are second in the table behind India, whereas Australia will play their first match of the Championship on Monday against Pakistan.

Pakistan will be eyeing to carry forward the momentum after they clinched a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in Karachi in June last year and later achieved a 3-0 sweep over Ireland in Lahore in November 2022.

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower
Next article
Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Sports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US