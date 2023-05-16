Winners get Rs 2 lakh as cash prize in Global Chess League's inter-school chess tournament

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Bal Bharti School, Pitampura, emerged as the winners in the III-V Class and VI-VIII class categories, respectively in the Inter-School Chess Tournament organised by Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE.

The two-day tournament held at Green Fields School, Safdarjung Enclave on May 15 and 16, saw intense competition between teams from 16 schools across New Delhi. The tournament followed a similar format as the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League to showcase and promote the thrilling nature of the unique joint team format.

The GCL promotors offered the winning teams a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The Inter-school Chess Tournament was organised by ADD-ED India, one of the leading chess institutions with a presence in more than 17 countries, along with Global Chess League.

ADD-ED India collaborated with 16 schools across the nation’s capital to organise the inter-school team format tournament, with four students participating in each team.

Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board said, “Global Chess League is focused on developing chess while providing essential training to school students by supporting organisations like ADD-ED India. One of the key reasons for coming up with a venture such as Global Chess League was to bring a global shift in the chess landscape, and every small step will help us make an impact in the sporting ecosystem.”

“We are delighted to see the participation and the interest level of young students from different age groups. We hope to continue our partnership with such organisations in the future so that we can work towards promoting the sport at all levels,” he added.

As part of the promotional tournament, ADD-ED India also provided passes to the eight-winning students to witness the first edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) set to take place from June 21 to July 2 in Dubai in association with the Dubai Sports Council.

Ambeecka K Malhotra, Co-founder, ADD-ED India, said, “Chess is a beautiful sport, and we are happy to see young kids from different backgrounds engage with each other in a new one-of-kind joint team format inspired by the Global Chess League. The cash award will enable winners to fly to Dubai, experience GCL first hand and meet their icons.”

–IANS

bsk