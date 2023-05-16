scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Winners get Rs 2 lakh as cash prize in Global Chess League's inter-school chess tournament

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Bal Bharti School, Pitampura, emerged as the winners in the III-V Class and VI-VIII class categories, respectively in the Inter-School Chess Tournament organised by Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE.

The two-day tournament held at Green Fields School, Safdarjung Enclave on May 15 and 16, saw intense competition between teams from 16 schools across New Delhi. The tournament followed a similar format as the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League to showcase and promote the thrilling nature of the unique joint team format.

The GCL promotors offered the winning teams a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The Inter-school Chess Tournament was organised by ADD-ED India, one of the leading chess institutions with a presence in more than 17 countries, along with Global Chess League.

ADD-ED India collaborated with 16 schools across the nation’s capital to organise the inter-school team format tournament, with four students participating in each team.

Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board said, “Global Chess League is focused on developing chess while providing essential training to school students by supporting organisations like ADD-ED India. One of the key reasons for coming up with a venture such as Global Chess League was to bring a global shift in the chess landscape, and every small step will help us make an impact in the sporting ecosystem.”

“We are delighted to see the participation and the interest level of young students from different age groups. We hope to continue our partnership with such organisations in the future so that we can work towards promoting the sport at all levels,” he added.

As part of the promotional tournament, ADD-ED India also provided passes to the eight-winning students to witness the first edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) set to take place from June 21 to July 2 in Dubai in association with the Dubai Sports Council.

Ambeecka K Malhotra, Co-founder, ADD-ED India, said, “Chess is a beautiful sport, and we are happy to see young kids from different backgrounds engage with each other in a new one-of-kind joint team format inspired by the Global Chess League. The cash award will enable winners to fly to Dubai, experience GCL first hand and meet their icons.”

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey: With players doing well in camp, men's chief coach Craig Fulton rearing to go for Pro League
Next article
Nikhil skips meeting Amit Shah to avoid controversy over 'Spy'
This May Also Interest You
News

Nikhil skips meeting Amit Shah to avoid controversy over 'Spy'

Sports

Hockey: With players doing well in camp, men's chief coach Craig Fulton rearing to go for Pro League

News

Salman to Raftaar, 23rd IIFA promises yet another Bollywood extravaganza

News

Adivi Sesh meets Kovind on first anniversary of 'Major'

Sports

'Faking': Know how Deepak Bhoria won bronze in Men's World Boxing Championship!

News

Sunidhi Chauhan: 'I sing from my heart, I know nothing else'

News

Manoj Bajpayee unveils 'Sahara Tu Mera' song teaser from 'Sirf Ek Bandaa…'

News

Month before 'Adipurush' release, Prabhas shares stunning new poster

News

Manoj Bajpayee rehearsed his Sirf Ek Bandaa… monologue 100+ times

News

'Kacchey Limbu' took Radhika Madan back to her childhood

News

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' makers release first song by Arijit Singh

Health & Lifestyle

WHO cautions on use of ChatGPT, Bard in healthcare

Technology

Vaishnaw launches portal to track, recover lost mobile phones

Health & Lifestyle

Hypertension a silent killer, lifestyle modification key to manage: Experts

Sports

Champions League: All on the line as Real Madrid prepare to face Man City in semis

Sports

Italian Open: Djokovic downs Norrie to reach 17th consecutive quarterfinals in Rome

Technology

MakeMyTrip logs $70.3 mn operating profit in FY23, highest-ever in its history

News

Nagesh Kuknoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US