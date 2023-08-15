scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World Surf League: Selvamani stars on first day of Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

By Agency News Desk

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Aug 15 (IANS) Sanjay Selvamani made history for surfing in the country as he became the first Indian to win a heat in a World Surf League event as competition Kicked-off in the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open Qualifying Series (QS) 3000.

The event started on Tuesday with the completion of the men’s and women’s opening rounds with competitors from India, Sri Lanka, The Maldives and Australia doing battle in tricky conditions as Mahabalipuram Beach offered up clean two-foot waves for the first-ever day of WSL competition on Indian shores.

The second heat of the day saw Sanjay Selvamani emerge on top. Hailing from nearby Kovalam, Selvamani has had plenty of experience surfing at Mahabalipuram and it showed as he picked off several long right-hand runners to take the heat win in only his second QS event appearance.

“We have been so excited for this event to come to India so it’s great to finally have it all underway,” Selvamani said. “We know the waves here can get so much better than they are today so we’re hoping it continues to improve throughout the window.

“I have been surfing for 9 years now and having this event here shows all the Indian surfers that there are opportunities to travel to other surf spots in this region to compete and continue to improve. This is such an exciting time for Indian surfers,” he said.

Other standout performers on the opening day of the competition included Sri Lankan competitor Lakshitha Madushan (LKA) who posted the highest two-wave total of the day as well as Maldivian competitor Yousuf Zaki (MDV) and Saijaikumar S. (IND) who also took convincing heat wins in the Round of 56, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday.

The women’s Opening Round saw Australia’s Tru Starling open up on a nice right-hander at the start of the heat and earn the highest single wave score of the round, a 6.25 (out of a possible 10). She went on to add another good score and post the highest two-wave total of the event so far with an 11.50 (out of a possible 20).

India’s national junior champion Kamali P, who advanced with a second-place finish in her heat, and national women’s champion Sugar Shanti Banarse, who also earned a second-place finish behind Jessie Starling in Heat 2. Both will be competing in Round 2 against a strong field of the Asian region’s best female competitors.

–IANS

bsk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74 (Ld)
Next article
Women's World Cup: Australia coach underlines home advantage over England in semis
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia coach underlines home advantage over England in semis

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74 (Ld)

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shivamogga Lions score 36-run win over Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

Kerala Blasters sign Montenegro defender Milos Drincic on one-year deal

Sports

CM Mamata Banerjee, AIFF chief lead clubs, fans in paying tributes to iconic Mohd Habib

Sports

World Athletics adopts rules for Athletes’ Representatives, safeguarding players from abuse or exploitation

News

Anees Bazmee all praise for 'The Ghost of Gandhi' director at teaser launch

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League: Second division weight category competition to be held in December

Sports

Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74

Technology

Mahindra unveils electric avatar of iconic Thar SUV

Sports

Mohun Bagan take on Machhindra FC in AFC Cup preliminary Round Two clash

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, East Bengal face stern tests in final league matches

Technology

Elon Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share pics with Tricolour on social media

Health & Lifestyle

This is how coronaviruses jump from species to species

News

'MTV Roadies': Leeza gets voted out within 2 days by friend Piyu

Sports

SA20 season 2 to kick off on January 10 next year

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US