WPL 2023: I'll encourage the girls to enjoy the final, says Delhi Capitals skipper Lanning

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) With Delhi Capitals all set to take on the Mumbai Indians in the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, skipper Meg Lanning said she has encouraged the girls to enjoy playing in the title clash.

Delhi, who started their campaign with a huge win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have been dominant in the second half of the tournament and stormed straight into the final in style with a five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz earlier in the week.

“We have learned a lot throughout the tournament, which has prepared us for a high-pressure game on Sunday. We’ve just got to go out there and play our best cricket. We’ve played with a smile on our faces throughout this competition and I’ll encourage the girls to enjoy the Final as well,” Meg was quoted in a media release, issued by the franchise.

Mumbai have a famed batting line-up in Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Moreover, they have talented bowlers in left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque and tearaway pacer Issy Wong, who took tournament’s first hat-trick in Mumbai defeating the Warriorz in the eliminator on Friday.

“Mumbai and Delhi have been consistent throughout the tournament. We know how dangerous Mumbai can be and how many great players they have. It’s a massive challenge for us, but our group is confident ahead of the big game,” added Meg.

The multiple World Cup winning and Commonwealth Games gold medal winning Australian skipper also heaped praise on her opening partner Shafali Verma, who holds the key for Delhi along with Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp.

“Shafali and I have a really good combination at the top. We play differently, which works for us. The opening spot is my favourite position and it’s been nice to play there. Shafali has made my job a little bit easier by taking the attack to the opposition. Hopefully, we’ve got one more big partnership in us on Sunday,” the Delhi Capitals captain said.

Asked about the importance of the WPL in women’s cricketing ecosystem, Meg remarked, “The atmosphere has been amazing throughout the WPL. Young girls can certainly dream of playing in front of crowds and enjoying themselves. It was important to get this message out there for women’s cricket. And this tournament has been incredible for that.”

–IANS

nr/ak

Epilepsy may raise risk of early death: Study
