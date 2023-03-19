scorecardresearch
WPL 2023: No team can beat us if we bring our A game, says Shikha Pandey ahead of DC vs MI clash

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Delhi Capitals will be aiming to get back into winning ways when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Delhi’s fast-bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey feels that no side can defeat her team if they play at their best. In their last game, Delhi’s famed batting line-up had fallen 11 runs short of chasing 148 set by Gujarat Giants.

“Our performance in our last game against Gujarat Giants showed that DC doesn’t give up easily. It was a great effort from our team to get close to our target. And if we bring our A game then no team can beat us,” the pacer said in a media release issued by the franchise on Sunday.

The last time Delhi and Mumbai met in the WPL, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had bowled out Meg Lanning & Co for just 105 and chased down the total with five overs to spare.

“We’ve had three days to prepare for this game. We didn’t have a good outing in our last encounter against Mumbai Indians. We’ll look to bring our A game to the table this time,” said Shikha.

Shikha pointed out that Delhi’s batters are eager to regroup and put up a strong batting show against Mumbai’s bowling line-up.

“We are expecting a huge fight from the Mumbai Indians and we are looking forward to the game. Our bowling department has been performing very well on non-bowler-friendly wickets. The batters will look to come together and pose a threat against MI as well,” she said.

–IANS

nr/ak

Jennifer Garner delights fans with surprise '13 Going On 30' co-star reunion
Sonali Kulkarni apologises over 'Indian girls are lazy' remark
