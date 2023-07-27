scorecardresearch
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya undergoes knee surgery, to miss rest of 2023 season

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Tokyo Olympics silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday underwent a knee surgery that will put him out of action for the rest of this year.

The 25-year old shared a photo on Twitter after his surgery in Mumbai.

“When a sweet result is received in the temple of life, everyone accepts it easily, but when a bitter result is received, accepting it with gratitude is the ultimate joy of life,” Ravi wrote along with his picture.

Ravi was diagnosed with ACL and MCL injuries on his right knee in February and he could not recover after rehab.

Last week, the wrestler from Chhatrasal stadium lost in the selection trials (57kg) for the Asian Games, going down to Aatish Todkar in the qualification round. Ravi was in pain when he left the mat.

Several eyebrows were also raised as to why he participated and who advised him to go for trails when he was injured. Ravi will now miss the Asian Games and the World Championships, which also doubles up as a Paris Olympics qualifier.

–IANS

cs/ak

