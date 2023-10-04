Wrestling: Sunil Kumar fight for bronze medal after losing Greco-Roman wrestling 87kg semifinal

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (IANS) Indian grappler Sunil Kumar lost 1-5 against Iran’s Naser Alizadeh in the men’s 87kg Greco-Roman semi final and will fight for bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old earlier defeated Sukhrob Abdulkhaev of Tajikistan 9-1 in the quarterfinal after securing a 4-3 victory on points against China’s Peng Fei in the pre-quarterfinal.

In other actions, Neeraj go down 3-5 against Makhmud Bakhshilloev of Uzbekistan in men’s 67kg 1/8 final while Gyanender too suffered a 1-7 loss to Meysam Dalkhani of Iran in the 60kg 1/8 final.

On the other hand, Vikas suffered TSU (Technical Superiority) at the hands of China’s Liu Rui in the 77kg quarterfinals.

–IANS

bc