WSF celebrates 11 years of making a difference with T20 match

By News Bureau

Gurugram, April 3 (IANS) WoMEN Sports Foundation (WSF), a non-governmental organisation that has been working on multi-purpose objectives for the past 11 years with sports and healthcare being the major focus, organised a cricket match between Haryana Officers XI and Organisers XI, here.

In a keenly contested match, the Organisers XI, led by Piyush Sachdeva defeated Haryana Officers XI, skippered by Nishant Yadav, IAS by seven runs to win the WSF T20 Cup. Former India International cricketers RP Singh and Sarandeep Singh joined the celebrations and graced the occasion with their presence.

On this occasion, Piyush Sachdeva, also the founder and Chairman of WSF, thanked all the participants and shared, “This was a celebration for our foundation and there is no better way to do this other than organising a cricket match between two important stakeholders in our society. We are thankful to all our Partners, Supporters and Media Fraternity which has constantly supported our projects and campaign. I am also glad to see our beneficiaries who not only volunteered today but also were happy to see the superstars whom they have watched during their growing years.”

The WSF has also worked in skill development, education, environment & climate change for the betterment of the society.

Brief Score: (Organisers XI) Madhur 37, Hemant 36, Ved Prakash 2/10, Sumit Malik 3/26) beat (Haryana Officers XI) Virender Sandhu 35, Arjun 26, Narinder Sarwan 26, Indranil Basu 2/8).

–IANS

cs

Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

