Youth Men's National Boxing: Services crowned champions with 9 gold medals, Haryana finish second

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 19: Defending Champions Services Sports Control Board once again stamped their authority by clinching the team championship title at the 6th Youth Men’s National Boxing Championships in Gangtok, Sikkim.

SSCB boxers pulled off a stunning show on the last day of the competition as nine of their 11 finalists emerged victorious and took home the gold medal as well as the team championship trophy with 85 points, finishing at the top of the table with 13 medals, including two silver and bronze medals each.

Rishi (48kg) and Aryan (51kg) started the day’s proceedings for Services with identical 5-0 wins over Bihar’s Rahul and Manipur’s Thokchom Singh respectively to bag the gold medal.

The 54kg bantamweight final saw an intensely fought bout between Ashish of SSCB and Sikkim’s Jayant Dagar. Both the pugilists traded heavy blows on each other in a close encounter that saw the momentum shift every minute.

Eventually, Ashish outdid his opponent and secured the favour of the judges to win the bout 4-3.

The other six gold medal winners for Services were Nikhil (57kg), M. Hanthoi (60kg), Ankush (67kg), Preet Malik (71kg), Yogesh (75kg) and Ayran (86kg).

Arman (80kg) and Harsh (92kg) were the two silver medallists for SSCB while Krish Kamboj (63.5kg) and Rythm (92+ kg) claimed the bronze medals for Services.

Haryana and Chandigarh claimed the second and third positions respectively with 54 and 20 points. While Haryana won four gold, two silver and three bronze medals, Chandigarh concluded their campaign with two silver and one bronze.

Asian Junior Champion Bharat Joon (92kg), who was representing Haryana, continued his magnificent form and won the final against Harsh of SSCB by the referee stopping the contest (RSC) in the first round. Bharat had also won all his previous bouts by RSC.

The other three gold medallists from Haryana were — Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Ishan Kataria (80kg) and Lakshay Rathi (92+ kg).

SSCB’s Ashish (54kg) was adjudged the best boxer while Sikkim’s Jayant Dagar (54kg) received the most promising boxer award for his brilliant display throughout the tournament.

