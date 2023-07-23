scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zim Afro T10: Zazai’s heroics help Durban Qalandars register a second consecutive win

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 22 (IANS) Opening batter Hazratullah Zazai was the hero as the Durban Qalandars registered their second win of the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 cricket tournament, as they swatted away the challenge of the Joburg Buffaloes with relative ease, winning by 7 wickets with 5 balls to spare.

Batting first, the Joburg Buffaloes got off to a fine start with Tom Banton firing on all cylinders. However, after a 22-run opening stand, Will Smeed was knocked over for 1 by George Linde. In walked the very experienced skipper Mohammad Hafeez and joined Banton.

Banton continued to attack from his end, while Hafeez held up the other. The duo put on 18 runs together before Hafeez was dismissed for 11. The Durban Qalandars were on the hunt for more quick wickets, however, Mushfiqur Rahim and Banton came together and thwarted the bowlers, putting together a good 35-run stand for the third wicket.

The Bangladeshi cricketer Rahim was the next to depart for 19, after which Yusuf Pathan added four runs to the cause, while Banton did the bulk of the scoring from his end. In the process, the English cricketer completed a half-century and helped his side post 94/4 in their 10 overs.

In the chase, the Qalandars lost the first wicket in Tim Seifert (7) as Noor Ahmed struck in the third over to break an opening stand of 22 runs. Nonetheless, Hazratullah Zazai and Andre Fletcher stitched together an important 25-run stand after that, to keep the Qalandars in the driver’s seat in the game.

Fletcher though could not kick and was dismissed by Hafeez for 12, after which Asif Ali joined Zazai in the middle with the game on a knife-edge. In the final three overs, the Qalandars needed 22 runs to win with Zazai and Ali going strong.

From then on, Zazai took charge for the Qalandars and Ali also chipped in with a couple of big hits, before Hafeez broke through, picking the wicket of Ali for 23, who was stumped while looking to go big hit. Zazai and Ali put on 42 runs during their partnership.

In the final over, Zazai put the seal on the win with a huge six over mid-wicket, remaining unbeaten on 41.

Brief scores:

Joburg Buffaloes 94/4 in 10 overs (Tom Banton 55*, Mushfiqur Rahim 19; Tendai Chatara 2-14, Azmatullah Omerzai 1-16) lost to Durban Qalandars 97/3 in 9.1 overs (Hazratullah Zazai 41 not out, Asif Ali 23; Mohammad Hafeez 2-13, Noor Ahmed 1-16) by 7 wickets.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Rain, Labuschagne play pivotal roles to keep England away from victory
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Rain, Labuschagne play pivotal roles to keep England away from victory

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Australia's Rousseau wins men's 10m platform to end China's monopoly of diving titles

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa's 31 in vain as Cape Town Samp Army beat Harare Hurricanes by 16 runs

Sports

Nakamura overcomes Carlsen to win Bullet Chess Championship 2023

News

Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals the story behind their names

Technology

Elon Musk urges Twitter users to get verified and earn thousands of dollars

Sports

2nd Test: Rain forces early lunch after Mukesh gets maiden Test scalp in Kirk McKenzie

Sports

Nottingham Forest sign Nigeria international Ola Aina in a one-year deal

News

‘Crime Patrol’ actor Mazher Sayed: ‘It is challenging to absorb such crimes exist in society’ 

Sports

Asian Games: Delhi HC dismisses wrestlers' plea against Phogat, Punia's exemption from trials

News

Suparn Verma: ‘The Trial’ empowers me to create path-breaking content, bring new stories

Sports

Nordea Open: Ruud overcomes Musetti to book spot in final

News

FASAL: Empowering women and celebrating their strength

Sports

Indian National Car Racing: Deepak Ravikumar, Arjun Balu, Diljith, Tijil Rao win races

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday sets Instagram on fire with Ibiza pics; fans ask 'Where is Night Manager'

News

Mahir Pandhi: Acting alongside Puneet sir, Gireesh and Aliraza sir is like going to a Gurukul

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Delhi performs successful surgery by removing knife from man's back

News

Sanjana Sanghi named UNDP India’s Youth Champion

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US