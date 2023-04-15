scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zimbabwe unveil new T10 franchise tournament, to be played in August this year

By Agency News Desk

Harare, April 15 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has unveiled the country’s franchise-based T10 tournament that is aiming to feature cricket stars from across the world.

The inaugural edition of the new competition, known as the Zim Afro T10, will be played in August this year, with six privately-owned teams involved. The participating franchises, player auction dates, fixtures and other details will be announced in due course. This is the latest T10 tournament to be established by T Ten Global Sports, the same company behind the Abu Dhabi T10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Lanka T10 in Sri Lanka.

ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said he was confident the league would provide great fans entertainment, top-level competition for the players and vast exposure for investors.

“We are thrilled to unveil our own franchise-based T10 league, a powerful format that we believe is exactly what our changing, fast-paced world needs right now,” Mr Mukuhlani said.

“We are confident the Zim Afro T10 league will excite a global fan base, create massive mileage for its commercial partners and, more importantly, propel our cricket forward and lay a positive roadmap for how the game is perceived for future generations.”

T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk – the UAE-based investor behind the state-of-the-art Zim Cyber-City real estate project that is being developed in Mount Hampden on the outskirts of Harare – said he was excited to be bringing the magic of T10 cricket to Zimbabwe.

“As our association with cricket continues to grow, we are delighted to bring to Zimbabwe an exciting format that will not only advance the reach, attractiveness and growth of the sport but will also present a massive opportunity for private investment into the franchises,” Mulk said.

“We wish to thank Zimbabwe Cricket for accepting our proposal to invest in this game-changer and we are looking forward to an incredible journey together.”

The Zim Afro T10 launch was announced at a media conference addressed by Mulk alongside ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni and Zim Cyber-City Chief Executive Officer Tendayi Hlupo-Mamvura in Harare on Friday afternoon.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter completes 50th flight on Red Planet
Next article
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell flies childhood friends to give them 'Indian' experience
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt shares throwback pics with Ranbir Kapoor on first anniversary

Health & Lifestyle

Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' Covid vaccines to Bihar

Technology

Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin

Health & Lifestyle

T-cell Covid vaccine may last longer than current jabs: Indian-American researcher

News

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to be cast as female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

News

Megha Chakraborty on co-star Seerat Kapoor: 'We are good friends off the screen'

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja shares a special message as Dhoni set to add another feather to his cap

Technology

SpaceX gets US FAA launch licence, Starship test flight likely on April 17

News

Soundarya Sharma is training for MMA ‘for something special overseas’

Technology

Humans will soon upload consciousness in computers: Indian-origin scientist

News

Super Mario Bros garners INR 3132 crores in Worldwide Box Office

News

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens emotional note for Jacqueline, wishes 'Happy Easter'

News

8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

News

With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory

News

Jay Bhanushali on hosts getting their due: 'We deserve a little more'

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 27 Covid deaths in 24 hrs, highest in 6 months

Technology

Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries it designs by 2025

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US