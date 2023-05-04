scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Cybersecurity firm Bishop Fox lays off 13% of workforce

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 4 (IANS) US-based cybersecurity firm Bishop Fox has laid off 13 per cent of its workforce, or around 50 employees, the media reported.

The job cuts come just days after the company hosted a party at the RSA cybersecurity conference, where it allegedly served branded drinks dubbed “cyber soup”, reports TechCrunch.

According to Bishop Fox spokesperson Kevin Kosh, the company had reserved an event space at RSA several months in advance for the primary purpose of hosting a day-long livestream, which was a forum to engage and share knowledge with the larger community.

However, the company refused to reveal how much it spent on the RSA party.

Kosh confirmed that the company employed around 400 people before the layoffs, the report said.

“We proactively made these changes in response to the global economic situation and opportunities we identified to make our business more efficient. While demand for our solutions remains solid and our business is stable, we can’t ignore the market uncertainty and investment trends in this very different global economy,” Bishop Fox CEO Vinnie Liu, was quoted as saying.

“Bishop Fox remains healthy, and we continue to be bullish about our growth and technology investments over the coming quarters and years,” he added.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the employees who lost their job on Twitter called the layoffs “unexpected.” One of them said it was “due to internal restructuring”.

Last month, US-based software company Amplitude laid off 13 per cent of its workforce, or 99 employees, amid tough macroeconomic conditions.

“On behalf of myself and the co-founders, I want to share the most difficult decision we’ve had to make since starting Amplitude over ten years ago. Today, we are reducing the size of our global team by 13 per cent,” wrote Spenser Skates, CEO and Co-founder, in a blogpost.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chopra arrives with Nick Jonas in white gown looking like a mermaid; Sam Heughan kisses her nose
Next article
IPL 2023: Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it, says Ishan Kishan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it, says Ishan Kishan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrives with Nick Jonas in white gown looking like a mermaid; Sam Heughan kisses her nose

Sports

IPL 2023: Jitesh is one of those players got a unique ability to go from ball one, says Brad Haddin

News

Star Wars: Billie Lourd keeps mom Carrie Fisher's siblings out of Walk of Fame event

Technology

US FTC moves to totally ban Meta from monetising kids' data

Sports

2023 Diamond League: Reigning champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action in Doha

Technology

Rolling out 5G FWA across India with Reliance Jio: Qualcomm CEO

Sports

Football: Frankfurt shock Stuttgart to advance into German Cup final

News

Ed Sheeran copyright trial moves into deliberations stage

Sports

Serie A: Lazio keep slim Scudetto hopes alive with 2-0 win over Sassuolo

News

Priyanka Chopra reveals that a botched nose surgery drove her into a deep depression

Technology

IT major Cognizant to lay off 3,500 employees, reduce office spaces

News

Paul Dano, Brie Larson, Maryam Touzani join Ruben Ostlund for Cannes jury

Sports

2021 US Open champion Raducanu to miss French Open and Wimbledon

Sports

DCW chief at Jantar Mantar again to meet wrestlers

Sports

3rd ODI: New Zealand blunder their way to series defeat after Imam, Babar fifties lift Pakistan

Technology

Video game company Unity Software to lay off 600 employees

Technology

Now Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US