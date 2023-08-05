scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google scanner to let Android phones read QR codes from across the room

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Google is working on a new feature that will enable Android smartphones to automatically detects a QR code in the camera frame, zooms in and reads it.

The Google code scanner API provides a complete solution for scanning code without requiring your app to request camera permission, while preserving user privacy, the company said in an update.

“Starting with version 16.1.0, you can enable auto-zoom to allow the Google code scanner to automatically scan barcodes that are far away from the camera,” Google added.

When users point their devices at a barcode, the scanner will intelligently detect and zoom in on the barcode.

This eliminates the need for manual zoom adjustments, making barcode scanning faster, more accurate and more accessible.

This will be achieved by delegating the task of scanning the code to Google Play services and returning only the scan results to your app.

“All image processing occurs on the device and Google doesn’t store the results or image data. The API supports the same code formats as the ML Kit Barcode Scanning API and returns the same Barcode object,” said the tech giant.

This API is ideal for apps that require seamless code scanning without the need for a custom UI or camera experience.

The implementation resides entirely within Google Play services, ensuring minimal impact on the size of your app.

The latest feature is currently available for developers and will soon be rolled out for the public. If developers implement the code scanner API, users won’t have to grant camera permissions.

–IANS 

na/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I think there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with Bazball, says Nathan Lyon
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I think there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with Bazball, says Nathan Lyon

Technology

SoftBank sues social app IRL for fraud, seeks $150 mn in damages

News

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton split after 5 years together

News

'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis passes away at 83

Sports

Kharge congratulates Indian Women Archery team for winning World Archery Championship

Technology

US space firm Astra cuts 25% of its workforce

News

From Drashti Dhami-Sanaya Irani to Shiv Thakre-Abdu Rozik; BFFs of the Telly Town

Sports

Shandong smashes Meizhou 6-1 in Chinese Super League

Sports

EWPBL, EPBL set to host 3×3 Basketball League, EP3L in India

Technology

Cops take Twitch streamer Kai Cenat into custody after chaotic giveaway

Sports

Madhura's unbeaten-streak pushes Kiraak Hyderabad to top of table; Rudra stars in Kochi KD's win in Pro Panja League

Technology

Threads to add search, desktop version in next few weeks: Zuckerberg

Sports

China sweep four synchro diving golds at World Cup Berlin Super Final

Sports

Slovenia's Mohoric wins Tour de Pologne

News

M. Nassar wants to spend quality time with family after shooting for 'The Jengaburu Curse' in Odisha

Technology

Anti-obesity drug makers face lawsuit in US over ‘stomach paralysis’

Sports

AC Milan sign American midfielder Musah from Valencia

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Indian men's hockey team holds Japan to 1-1 draw

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US