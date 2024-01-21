Google techie charged with wife's murder, found 'covered in blood'

San Francisco, Jan 21 (IANS) A Google software engineer in California, US, has been charged with his wife’s murder (who was also a Google engineer) after police found him covered in blood with her body nearby.

Liren Chen (27) was accused of beating his wife to death, reports Fox News Digital.

“Police found Chen spattered with blood, in his home, with his wife’s body nearby,” the Santa Clara district attorney’s office said in a press release.

“In the bedroom directly behind where Chen had been standing, officers located the victim deceased on the floor. She had severe blunt-force injuries to her head. Chen’s right hand was extremely swollen and purple. He had blood on his clothing, legs, arms, and hands and scratches on his arm,” it added.

While the district attorney’s statements did not name Chen’s wife, several reports cited property documents to identify her as Xuanyi Yu.

Google confirmed to Fox News Digital that Chen and his wife were employees at the company at the time of the incident.

The district attorney’s office said that “Chen has been charged with murder and faces prison if convicted”.

On January 16, around 11 a.m., the officers responded to a welfare check to a home on Valley Way. When officers arrived, an acquaintance of the suspect expressed concern about Chen and his wife. Chen was refusing to answer his phone or his door, the press release mentioned.

He noticed Chen inside the house, “motionless on his knees, had his hands in the air, and was staring blankly.” The officers entered the home and arrested the suspect.

According to Chen’s LinkedIn profile, he has three years of experience as a software engineer at Google, where he worked on the YouTube Shorts recommendation.

Yu’s LinkedIn profile states that she was a Google software engineer who had previously worked at Amazon.

