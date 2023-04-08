scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NASA sends powerful new instrument to space to track air pollution

By Agency News Desk

Washington, April 8 (IANS) The US space agency on Saturday launched a powerful new instrument into space to track air pollution, which would provide unprecedented resolution of monitoring major air pollutants.

The Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument will improve life on Earth by revolutionising the way scientists observe air quality from space.

“The TEMPO mission is about more than just studying pollution — it’s about improving life on Earth for all. By monitoring the effects of everything from rush-hour traffic to pollution from forest fires and volcanoes, NASA data will help improve air quality across North America and protect our planet,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

NASA’s TEMPO launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

From a fixed geostationary orbit above the equator, TEMPO will be the first space-based instrument to measure air quality over North America hourly during the daytime and at spatial regions of several square miles — far better than existing limits of about 100 square miles.

The data will play an important role in the scientific analysis of pollution, including studies of rush hour pollution, the potential for improved air quality alerts, the effects of lightning on ozone, the movement of pollution from forest fires and volcanoes, and even the effects of fertiliser application.

“NASA makes data from instruments like TEMPO easily accessible to everyone,” said Karen St. Germain, division director for NASA’s Earth Sciences Division.

TEMPO’s observations will dramatically improve the scientific data record on air pollution — including ozone, nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and formaldehyde — not only over the continental US, but also Canada, Mexico, Cuba, the Bahamas, and part of the island of Hispaniola, said NASA.

From its geostationary orbit, TEMPO also will form part of an air quality satellite virtual constellation that will track pollution around the Northern Hemisphere.

“This marks a new era in our ability to observe air pollution over North America, including the entire continental US,” said Barry Lefer, TEMPO programme scientist.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Microsoft to pay $3 mn fine for selling software to sanctioned Russian firms
Next article
Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links

Technology

Microsoft to pay $3 mn fine for selling software to sanctioned Russian firms

Sports

Candreva's late equaliser stuns Inter Milan

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea reports first locally transmitted monkeypox case

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season

Sports

MI always a strong side at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground: Mohd Kaif

Sports

Masters 2023: A benign Augusta allows low scores as Hovland, Rahm Koepka share lead

Sports

Delhi-NCR Open: Gaurav Pratap Singh ends 14-year wait, bags second PGTI title in playoff

Sports

Premier League: No room for errors at top or bottom of table this weekend

Sports

IPL 2023: Once you have clarity, things automatically fall into place, says Krunal Pandya

News

Allu Arjun dresses in saree, laden with jewellery in 'Pushpa 2' poster

Sports

IPL 2023: All-round Krunal Pandya takes Lucknow to comfortable five-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

News

What is a Margaret Moment?

News

IANS Review: 'Jubilee': An absorbing tale set against Hindi cinema's early years (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

News

'Stereo Love' hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour

Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim stars as Bangladesh defeat Ireland by seven wickets in one-off Test

Sports

Orleans Masters: India's Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Chi Yu Jen to storm into semifinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars with three-fer as Lucknow restrict Hyderabad to 121/8

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US