The Countdown Begins: Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking Starts Today, Book Your Tickets Now!

The wait is finally over for fans of romantic musicals as advance bookings for Aanand L. Rai’s much-anticipated film Tere Ishk Mein are now officially open. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film has already created a buzz with its trailer and enchanting soundtrack by A.R. Rahman, keeping audiences in anticipation of experiencing the tale on the big screen.

Produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Rai himself, with a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. The music, by Oscar-winning maestro A.R. Rahman and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, is touted to be one of the major highlights and an essential, soulful layer to the storyline.

The movie features the lead pair of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, an entirely new and exciting pairing for audiences. Dhanush, who has been known for being versatile and full of charm, is sure to give his depth to this new character; Kriti Sanon brings her charm and grace into this musical romance. Together, they are expected to breathe life into a tale imbued with emotions, passion, and unforgettable moments.

Scheduled to release worldwide on 28th November 2025, Tere Ishk Mein will be offered in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to make sure that the audiences from across India and beyond get to enjoy the cinema spectacle. Boasting a sensitive narration by Rai, musical genius courtesy of Rahman, and an impressive ensemble, the film is well-placed to emerge as one of the biggest romantic releases this year.

With the facility of advance booking now available, the fans are invited to get their seats well in advance to be a part of this grand cinematic adventure. From soulful songs to heartfelt performances, Tere Ishk Mein promises a memorable journey of love, music, and magic on the big screen.