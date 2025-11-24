Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Plans Hit a Snag as Palash Muchhal Gets Hospitalized

The wedding of Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which was scheduled to take place on November 23, has been postponed indefinitely after serious health concerns arose in both their families. The decision was taken after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell seriously ill and was rushed to the hospital. This led to the wedding, scheduled to take place in Sangli, being called off.

Adding to the concern, fresh reports on Monday, November 24, came in, stating that Palash Muchhal too had been admitted to a hospital, soon after Smriti’s father’s health scare. As per sources, Palash’s health symptoms began to deteriorate and thus he needed immediate admission to the hospital. As per NDTV, he was admitted to a private hospital due to a viral infection that came with increased acidity. Thankfully, his condition was not critical. After treatment, he was discharged and has gone back to the hotel.

Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed the development by saying that her father had the health complication early Sunday morning. According to their family doctor, Dr. Naman Shah, a fully active medical team is monitoring Shrinivas Mandhana’s condition. In case his health improves sufficiently, he may be discharged today.

In view of the sensitive situation, the two families have decided to indefinitely postpone the remaining wedding rituals and ceremonies. The new wedding schedule for the couple will be finalized only after assessing the recovery of Shrinivas Mandhana.

Fans have understood this decision and wished the best for Smriti’s father and Palash. Although the celebration has been delayed, the couple is still very positive and determined to celebrate together once their health concerns are taken care of. The incident once again underlines the fact that health and family come first, even if it is a much-wanted marriage between two celebrities.

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and noted music composer Palash Muchhal have been getting ready for a very lavish wedding, and fans eagerly await the rescheduling of the festivities.