Saree Goals: Jennifer Lopez’s Custom Design by Manish Malhotra is a Fashion Dream Come True at Udaipur Wedding

When Jennifer Lopez arrived at the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, Udaipur turned into an international fashion show. This global megastar created a big splash in a special, custom-made Manish Malhotra saree at this high-profile wedding, which was a perfect blend of Indian craftsmanship with Hollywood glamour.

Lopez’s saree came in a radiant rose-gold tone and was elaborately bedecked with reflective sequin gridwork that shone bright under the afternoon sun. Interposing an asymmetrical drape, the outfit married stunningly the sculpted elegance of a modern gown to the fluid grace of a saree pallu. The bodice was strapless and sculpted, with delicate, hand-embroidered detail that gave it the corset-like form to outline Lopez’s waist and add a hint of red-carpet drama.

To further complement the couture, the singer-actor wore a lush jewellery set that consisted of a chunky choker studded with pastel-hued stones, completed with drop earrings and a matching bracelet. The cool bluish-green colors of the stones against the rose-gold palette of the outfit formed quite an impressive contrast. A picture that went viral showed Lopez posing at the event alongside Raju Mantena, father of the bride, highlighting Lopez’s seamless embrace of Indian wedding elegance.

The appearance of Jennifer Lopez was part of a lavish three-day party with highly regarded guests from around the world. The party, which ran from November 21 to 23, concluded with a sumptuous wedding in Udaipur. The two prominent international guests were Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, while the Indian celebrities present included Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

The wedding events included mesmerizing performances by the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Cirque du Soleil, among others, adding even more grandeur to it. Lopez is also expected to give a special performance at the wedding party, and rehearsal clips doing the rounds online have already heightened anticipation for her show-stopping appearance.