Jennifer Lopez’s Udaipur Adventure Ends: Waves Goodbye to India

Jennifer Lopez has marked the end of her India trip. After giving an impactful performance on Sunday at the grand wedding of US-based billionaire businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder of Superorder, the global music icon left Udaipur in the wee hours of Monday, November 24. JLo was spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport with her team.

A video shared on Instagram captured her walking into the terminal amid tight security. The singer-actor kept her airport look stylish yet subdued in an all-black ensemble layered with a brown oversized fur coat and completed with knee-high boots. Security parted ways to clear the path as she walked in. While the fans requested pictures, JLo did not stop, but she gave them a warm wave and continued toward the entrance.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, November 23, Jennifer Lopez set the wedding stage ablaze with an all-out concert performance of her biggest hits, which included On The Floor, Ain’t Your Mama, and Waiting for Tonight, among others. Viral clips from the star-studded event have the 56-year-old pop sensation wearing a shiny metallic bodysuit, complete with a dramatic fringed cape and knee-high boots, performing an electric version of On The Floor with her troupe of backup dancers. Her signature energy, strong vocals, and magnetic stage presence made sure that this would be a night to remember.

The wedding celebrations, which commenced on November 21, also boasted an enviable line-up of Bollywood stars. The sangeet night, hosted by Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry, saw power-packed performances by Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Steals the Show at Billionaire’s Wedding with Electrifying Performance

The mehendi ceremony the following day glinted with the mesmerizing medley of Madhuri Dixit, while Dia Mirza hosted gracefully. Nora Fatehi also performed a striking act.

On November 23, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju tied the knot, culminating in an opulent, star-studded celebration in Udaipur’s most luxurious venues.