Jennifer Lopez Steals the Show at Billionaire’s Wedding with Electrifying Performance

American singer–actress Jennifer Lopez arrived in Udaipur, Rajasthan, to attend the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena — daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals CEO Rama Raju Mantena — and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder of Superorder. JLo touched down in India on Saturday, November 22, adding major star power to the already grand celebrations.

On Sunday, November 23, Lopez took center stage for a full-fledged concert, delivering an electrifying performance for the wedding guests. She wowed the audience with chart-toppers like On The Floor, Ain’t Your Mama, and Get Right. Videos circulating online show the 56-year-old dazzling in a gold bodysuit and knee-high boots as she commanded the stage solo, leaving attendees cheering for more.

Earlier that day, JLo attended Netra and Vamsi’s wedding ceremony in a stunning traditional Indian ensemble. Photos shared on Instagram captured the Marry Me star exuding elegance in a nude-blush pink saree adorned with shimmery criss-cross detailing. She paired the saree with a strapless, heavily embellished blouse and elevated the look with an eye-catching emerald necklace, bold matching earrings, and a maang tika. Her half-up hairdo and flawless makeup completed the regal appearance.

The celebrations, spanning November 21 to 23, drew several Bollywood celebrities. The sangeet night saw high-energy performances by Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and others. The next day, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi lit up the festivities with their dance numbers. Events were hosted across Udaipur’s most iconic luxury venues, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island palace on Lake Pichola. Notable international guests included Donald Trump Jr. and his partner.

Following her appearance in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lopez is gearing up for the romantic comedy Office Romance, opposite Brett Goldstein, and the film adaptation of The Last Mrs. Parrish. She is also set to launch her Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live Las Vegas residency in December.