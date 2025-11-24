Blissful Moments: Hailey Bieber Celebrates ‘Best Week’ with Her Favorite Guys, Justin Bieber and Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday, November 22, marking the special day with her husband, Justin Bieber, and their toddler son, Jack Blues. The Rhode founder shared a heartfelt glimpse into her celebrations on Instagram, posting a series of cozy, intimate moments that highlighted both family time and festive glamour.

One of the standout clips showed Hailey and Justin walking hand-in-hand, their faces out of frame but their sock-clad feet moving in sync as they enjoyed a peaceful stroll together. The tender video captured the quiet comfort of their bond. Another photo featured their toddler dressed in an off-white hoodie, checkered pants, and a white beanie, seated adorably in a tricycle stroller.

Hailey also posted snippets of snowflakes drifting past her window, elegant flower arrangements she received for her birthday, and a mirror selfie where she sparkled in a silver sequined top paired with jeans — fully embracing diva energy for her special day. Sharing the carousel of moments, she captioned it, “Best week ringing in 29.”

Before her actual birthday, Hailey hosted a glamorous pre-birthday celebration with friends and Rhode benefactors. According to E! News, she and a group of creators headed to Palm Springs for the festivities. The birthday girl stunned in a chic black backless dress as she posed beside a five-tier sparkly pink cake adorned with bows. Highlights from the event included beautifully curated tablescapes, a Rhode Beauty lip gloss ice bar, personalized martinis, and custom pads of Rhode Beauty butter.

Though Justin did not attend the pre-birthday party, the couple’s bond remains well documented. The two first met in 2009, reconnected romantically years later, and got engaged in 2018. They married the same year in a New York courthouse, followed by a grand celebration in South Carolina in 2019. In 2024, they welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, completing their family.