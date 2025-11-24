The Ultimate Glow-Up: Lady Gaga’s Black Hair Transformation is Giving Us Life

Lady Gaga has officially stepped into her black-hair era. The Grammy-winning star has once again traded her signature platinum blonde for a sleek, darker look, revealing her jet-black curls as she stepped out of Laurent restaurant in Paris. Her latest appearance instantly made waves, not only for the dramatic hair transformation but also for the stylish ensemble she paired it with.

In the photos, the Shallow singer is seen wearing a pastel green silk suit layered over a black bralette, complete with chic sunglasses. Her new black hair, styled in soft curls and swept to one side, added a striking edge to her outfit. Though fans often associate Gaga with her iconic blonde, black hair is far from unfamiliar territory for her. Just last month, she was spotted sporting platinum locks in Milan while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, which features the return of original stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Fresh off the set, Gaga was later photographed heading to the airport in her signature blonde paired with a bubblegum-pink knitted ensemble by Matières Fécales.

Gaga briefly showcased black hair in September during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she opened up about her next major dream: becoming a mother. “What I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope,” she said.

Lady Gaga wears TOM FORD by Haider Ackermann on 21 November 2025 in Paris.#TOMFORD #LADYGAGA pic.twitter.com/IW3ityKlX6 — TOM FORD (@TOMFORD) November 22, 2025

Also Read: ​​Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffered a Psychotic Break After A Star Is Born

She also embraced a bold dark hairstyle at the 2025 Grammy Awards, stunning in a high-neck Samuel Lewis gown with lace-up leather details and sharp shoulders. Her black-haired looks continued throughout 2024, including during promotions for her single Die With a Smile with Bruno Mars, and again in March when she debuted a sleek black bob with baby bangs while preparing to enter the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club.

As Gaga continues the European leg of her Mayhem Ball tour, her ever-evolving hairstyles and fearless fashion choices remain as captivating as ever.