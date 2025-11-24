The Khan Family’s Patriarch: Arpita Khan Sharma Celebrates Salim Khan’s 90th Birthday in Style

Salim Khan turned 90, and on the occasion of his birthday, the Khan family rang in his birthday with a warm, intimate celebration-a moment lovingly captured and shared by his daughter Arpita Khan Sharma on Instagram. Her emotional tribute, paired with a touching family photograph, quickly drew heartfelt reactions from fans and well-wishers across the country.

In this photo, Salim Khan sits surrounded by family: his wife Salma Khan, Arpita, her husband Aayush Sharma, and their kids Ahil and Ayat are all in attendance. The tranquil family photo exudes the warmth of one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed and cherished families. A colossus of Indian cinema, Salim Khan first made his mark on the industry as part of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim–Javed. Salim Khan, with Javed Akhtar, is credited with writing some of Hindi cinema’s all-time classics, such as Sholay, Deewar, Don, Zanjeer, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, and Seeta Aur Geeta. Their films defined the angry-young-man genre and launched Amitabh Bachchan into super stardom.

Salim Khan’s family is still very close to films. He has four children with his first wife, Salma Khan: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. He married actress Helen in 1981, who is loved in the family. They then adopted Arpita, the youngest in the family. Though a joint family, the Khans have long been looked up to for being united, respecting each other, and sharing great family values — something Salman often praises during interviews.

Arpita’s tribute to her father was filled with gratitude and affection: “Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy… You are a living legend and we are your legacy.” Thus, she thanked him for his strength, wisdom, and unwavering support.

She is married to actor Aayush Sharma since 2014, and they have son Ahil and daughter Ayat born in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Aayush Sharma debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 film Loveyatri, which Salman Khan produced.