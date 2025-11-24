Smriti Irani’s Congrats Message for Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana is Giving Us Chills

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana have finally gotten married after 23 years together. The two, who first met on the show’s sets in 2002, had an intimate marriage ceremony at the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan on November 16. Soon after the couple posted pictures from their wedding, congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues flooded social media.

Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi Virani on the show, poured her heart out to celebrate their union via an Instagram post. “Some love stories take the most interesting turns. They begin not with rituals but realism… Madly in love, deeply in sync and constantly driving friends like me up the wall as we kept breathing down their necks to get married,” she wrote, adding, “Well… it seems irritating idiots like me finally got their way! So happy to see them now bound by love and celebrating it through rituals. #theygotmarried.”

Ashlesha Savant commented on Smriti’s post with a lot of emotion, “M crying… We love you more than you will ever know. You were a part of our love story. I can and will never forget our bond. Thank you for your blessing. This is such a beautiful blessing. We are speechless.”

Ashlesha and Sandeep’s love story began on the sets of the popular daily soap, where Sandeep played Sahil Virani and Ashlesha portrayed Teesha Mehta Virani.

Despite being together for over two decades, the couple would often be asked when they would decide to marry. “In my mind, Ashlesha and I were always married,” revealed Sandeep in a candid chat with Bombay Times. They attribute their decision to formalize their bond to the visit to Vrindavan in April this year, when they felt a deep connect to the Radha Krishna temples.

The couple had a simple, spiritual ceremony, which made their parents and loved ones extremely happy. After 23 years of companionship, the marriage of Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana is one for love, friendship, and devotion that proves sometimes the most meaningful unions are those that follow the heart.