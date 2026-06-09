Drishyam 3 Becomes One Of Kerala’s Biggest Hits With Impressive Third Week Performance

Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, continued its successful run at the Kerala box office with a collection of approximately Rs. 90 lakh on its third Monday. The crime thriller has maintained steady collections even in its third week and remains one of the strongest performers in the state this year.

The film earned around Rs. 5 crore in the first four days of its third week. Based on its current trend, it is expected to add around Rs. 7 crore by the end of the week. If that happens, the movie’s total box office collection in Kerala will reach approximately Rs. 89 crore.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 has already achieved an important milestone by surpassing the lifetime Kerala collection of L2 Empuraan, which stood at Rs. 86.25 crore. With this achievement, the Mohanlal starrer has become the fifth highest grossing film of all time at the Kerala box office.

The film is now expected to overtake 2018 in the coming days as it continues its climb in the all time rankings. Trade estimates currently suggest that Drishyam 3 could finish its entire theatrical run at around Rs. 95 crore in Kerala. While reaching the Rs. 100 crore mark may be challenging from this point, the possibility cannot be completely ruled out if the film continues to perform strongly over the coming weeks.

Regardless of whether it enters the Rs. 100 crore club, the film has already established itself as a major commercial success. Its strong opening, positive audience response, and steady hold over multiple weeks have helped it emerge as one of the biggest Malayalam hits in recent years.

The film opened with an impressive Rs. 11.00 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs. 8.80 crore on Day 2, Rs. 9.20 crore on Day 3, and Rs. 9.60 crore on Day 4. It maintained strong momentum during its first two weeks before gradually settling into a steady run.

According to the available figures, Drishyam 3 collected Rs. 6.60 crore on Day 5, Rs. 5.80 crore on Day 6, Rs. 6.00 crore on Day 7, Rs. 5.70 crore on Day 8, Rs. 4.25 crore on Day 9, Rs. 4.50 crore on Day 10, Rs. 4.85 crore on Day 11, Rs. 2.00 crore on Day 12, Rs. 1.40 crore on Day 13, Rs. 1.15 crore on Day 14, Rs. 1.00 crore on Day 15, Rs. 0.90 crore on Day 16, Rs. 1.40 crore on Day 17, Rs. 1.80 crore on Day 18, and an estimated Rs. 0.90 crore on Day 19.

With these numbers, the film’s total collection in Kerala currently stands at approximately Rs. 86.85 crore, and it remains on track for a strong finish at the box office.