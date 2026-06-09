Salman Khan Breaks Down at Family Friend Kumud Rane’s Funeral, Emotional Moments Leave Fans Heartbroken

Salman Khan was seen overwhelmed with emotion as he attended the funeral of his close family friend, Kumud Rane. The actor, who is often known for his strong and confident personality, showed a deeply personal and emotional side during the final rites. Videos and pictures from the funeral have been circulating on social media, touching the hearts of fans across the country.

The funeral was attended by several members of the Khan family, highlighting the close bond they shared with Kumud Rane. Salman was accompanied by his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen, along with his brother Sohail Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Their presence reflected the importance of Kumud Rane in the family’s life and the deep connection they had maintained over the years.

Heartbreaking visuals 💔#SalmanKhan Bhai was seen in tears at the hospital following the tragic passing of his close friend. 😢 pic.twitter.com/nD6TbgZdAm — Mohammed Sohail ♐ (@ItsSohailM) June 9, 2026

Dressed simply in a checked shirt and jeans, Salman kept a low profile as he arrived at the venue. However, his grief was clearly visible. In several videos shared online, the actor appeared emotional while paying his final respects. He was seen standing quietly with folded hands, trying to remain composed during the difficult moment. At one point, Salman seemed unable to hold back his emotions, and the heartbreaking visuals quickly gained attention on social media.

Many fans reacted emotionally after seeing the videos. Messages of support and sympathy flooded comment sections, with many praising Salman for showing his genuine emotions during such a painful time. Several fan pages shared clips from the funeral with captions encouraging the actor to stay strong and offering condolences to the family.

Kumud Rane was reportedly a close friend of the Khan family for many years. While she largely stayed away from the public spotlight, her relationship with the family was clearly evident through their presence at her funeral. The gathering was not just a farewell but also a reflection of the strong friendships and relationships that have remained important to the Khans over the years.

Salman Khan has often spoken about the value of family, loyalty, and standing by loved ones through every phase of life. His presence at Kumud Rane’s funeral and the emotions he displayed reminded fans that behind the superstar image is a person who deeply values relationships. The touching moments from the funeral offered a rare glimpse into Salman’s personal life and showed the emotional bond he shared with someone who was considered family.